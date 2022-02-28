ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulk Hogan & Jennifer McDaniel Split

 3 days ago
Legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan, 68, and his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, 48, have called it quits — and he’s already moved on!

On Monday, Hogan announced their split on social media and broke the news that he’s dating a woman named Sky. He tweeted, “Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

TMZ Sports reports Hogan filed for divorce in October 2021 after more than 11 years of marriage and it was finalized later that year.

According to the outlet, Hogan agreed to buy McDaniel a new car within 45 days and she wouldn't have to pay a penny for car payments.

The make and model of the car is unknown, but Hogan gets to take ownership of the car they shared during the marriage.

As part of the divorce settlement, Jennifer will keep a property they bought in Palm Isle, Florida, while he'll keep his Clearwater compound.

Hulk also agreed to pay McDaniel a one-time lump sum, but the amount was not disclosed.

A non-disparagement clause is also part of the settlement, which means they both won't discuss the relationship with the other party's approval.

In 2010, Hogan’s close friend and lawyer David R. Houston revealed to Radar that there was prenuptial agreement in place before he married Jennifer.

It looks like Hulk and Jennifer are on amicable terms since she responded his divorce petition on the same day it was filed. They hadn’t been spotted publicly for years!

Hogan and his first wife Linda Hogan ended their marriage in 2009 after 26 years. Two years later, they reached a divorce settlement, which gave her assets worth over $30 million. She received more than 70% of their liquid assets, 40% of his various companies, a $3-million property settlement, and she received $7.44 million from their investment accounts, according to The St. Petersburg Times.

A year after their split, Hulk married Jennifer at his compound in Clearwater, Florida.

