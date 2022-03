Donald Trump has been involved in more than 4,000 lawsuits — or had been, as of about five years ago. That was the tally from USA Today, including all manner of legal disputes, from workers’ compensation claims at his properties to lawsuits involving the 2016 campaign. That’s about the point at which the paper stopped counting, incidentally; its total is certainly too low.

