Officials: 12 hurt in crash after NC school bus overturns

Raleigh, N.C. — It's been almost a year and the family of a 17-year-old girl says they're devastated that the hit and run driver who killed her has not been found. Tayona Smith's family said everyone who knew her called her 'TayTay.' They say the bubbly teenager was quick with a smile and laugh and was preparing to graduate from high school.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO