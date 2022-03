Despite some production delays beyond Rivian's control, the R1T all-electric pickup truck is currently in production. Its SUV counterpart, the R1S, is not too far behind. This initial batch of R1Ts is going to those who placed their orders very early and everyone else will have to wait in line. The Normal, Illinois factory can only build so many per week and demand is high. A new factory in Georgia is about to be approved but it won't go online for several more years.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO