NBA

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA February 28 breakdown

By Geoff Clark
 2 days ago
SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews three of the NBA’s seven-game betting slate for Monday, Feb. 28.

Monday’s Bet Slippin’ NBA betting slate:

  • Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic
  • Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat
  • San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

Monday’s Bets:

  • Indiana Pacers money line (-103)
  • OVER 221.5 Bulls-Heat (-107)
  • UNDER 237.5 Spurs-Grizzlies (-110)

Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Friday’s top games and NBA betting lines.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY’s Sports Scores and Odds for a full list.

Check back Monday through Friday during the NBA season for a new episode.

Like, subscribe, rate and review SportsbookWire’s sports betting podcast on your favorite podcasting platform: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Apple Podcasts.

For more sports betting tips and advice, visit SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

