Restaurants

Let’s Meat

By Hannah Albertine
 4 days ago
We once planned a 9-person birthday party at Let’s Meat about 48 hours in advance. That kind of “oh no I forgot to make a reservation” flexibility is partly what makes this loud two-story KBBQ spot worth...

The Infatuation

VegetarianinAndersonville

Kopi is a cafe in Andersonville where you can grab a sandwich, sit on comfy floor cushions, or shop for things like incense, handspun scarves, or wooden chests from Thailand. Our favorite dishes on the meat-free menu are the roasted red pepper and goat cheese focaccia, the Salmon Rushdie (smoked salmon and Camembert between two pieces of fluffy challah), and the Elvis: A grilled peanut butter and banana panini that’s fueling untold numbers of underground school lunch trading rings. Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch or need a place to get some work done, this cozy spot will persuade you to stay for a couple hours, if not the whole day.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Bakery/CafeinHollywood

Chocolada is an Eastern European bakery and cafe that leans heavily towards Romanian pastries and baked goods. It’s located right on the main drag of downtown Hollywood and is open until 11pm on weekends, making it a great place to grab a post-dinner dessert. On those weekend nights, you can expect to be serenaded on Chocolada’s patio by a middle-aged crooner dressed in bedazzled shirts and bootcut jeans who loves to ham it up like a Vegas Elvis impersonator. We recommend the dobos cake, which features nearly a dozen slices of impossibly thin sponge cake cemented together with chocolate buttercream and topped with caramel. The penguin cake here is as adorable as it is delicious–a penguin-shaped chocolate complete with a little tuxedo concealing rich chocolate mousse.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Infatuation

Antique Garage

Antique Garage feels kind of like a caricature of a Soho restaurant. It’s on a cobblestone street that’s often full of people posing for semi-professional-looking photo shoots, which makes the sidewalk seating here ideal for people-watching. But the indoor space is just as entertaining. It usually has a mix of tourists and people dressed according to trends you hadn't become aware of yet. As for the Mediterranean food, we like the small plates and mezze—like charred eggplant salad and phyllo filled with different cheeses—more than the entrees. Come here for brunch (they often have live music) or for drinks and a light bite after work.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chengdu Impression

The original Chengdu Impression is in Lincoln Park, and the one in Wicker Park is the second (and much newer) location. But the menu is almost identical, which is great news because this casual Chinese spot is great. Their specialty is Sichuan cuisine, and dishes like cold noodle salad, shrimp with crispy rice, mapo tofu, and mala fish filet are all incredible. The bright, airy dining room works well for a relaxed weeknight dinner, and it's also worth noting is that they do a fantastic job with carryout: Our scallion pancakes always manage to stay crispy despite the 15+ minute car ride to our house.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Whadda Jerk

Whadda Jerk is a Caribbean spot in Wicker Park that started out as a roaming food truck, but now has a permanent location in the neighborhood. The menu is full of tasty fried things like jerk egg rolls, jerk wings, and an absurdly good jerk chimichanga, all of which go very well with one of their rum cocktails. The restaurant has a large front patio, and DJs playing dancehall and reggae. And letting the music wash over you while you relax with a drink and some sweet and spicy jerk chicken is a great way to unwind after a hard day of, well, pretty much anything.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

LA Tofu House

Thanks to a hot tip from Mike Pak who runs the @koreatown Instagram, we recently checked out this new late-night tofu spot on Vermont Blvd., and loved every aspect of our meal. For starters, there’s parking. Secondly, there’s parking. Third—and most importantly—the food was delicious. The menu isn’t much different than other popular tofu spots in the neighborhood (we’re looking at you, BCD), but the quality is higher. There are 10 or so different stews on the menu, ranging from Korean tripe to ham and sausage, but know that each one comes with the same perfectly soft tofu that hits the spot whether you’re on a solo lunch run or it’s 1:30am and you just stumbled out of Go Pocha next door. The hot stone bibimbap with nicely crisp rice on the bottom should also make it on your table.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Jacob's Pickles

If you’re going to brunch at Jacob’s Pickles, bring a handful of Tums and a big group of friends—then order a bunch of heavy Southern comfort food with reckless abandon. There are ribs and catfish tacos on the menu, but what you really come here for are the otherworldly biscuit “sandwiches” that are actually just huge piles of food that happen to include bread on the top and the bottom. You won’t have room for anything else, but not getting something pickled here would just be disrespectful. There’s pickle brine all over the cocktail menu as well as a Bloody B.L.T. that comes with bacon and a jalapeño pickled egg.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Peanut Park Trattoria

This casual Italian restaurant in Little Italy is from the owners of Tempesta, one of our favorite sandwich and specialty shops in the city. Peanut Park’s menu has a variety of antipasta (the housemade focaccia with ‘nduja is wonderful), pastas, and mains like a crispy chicken parmesan that's covered by a blanket of cheese. It also has a large bar and very friendly service, which are two things that make it a great destination for post-work pasta and wine.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hashtag Poki

Ever had poke so perfect you contemplated breaking your lease to go live on a boat in the Pacific and pursue a hunter-gatherer lifestyle? If the answer is no, one trip to Hashtag Poki in Berkeley will change that to an emphatic yes. Ordering at this counter-service, takeout-only spot in...
BERKELEY, CA
The Infatuation

MexicaninMid-Wilshire

Gish Bac is open seven days a week, but the focus should very much be on the weekends. Why? Because that’s when their barbacoa (lamb and goat BBQ) fires up, and it’s life-changing. The meat is cooked over avocado leaves, and while we can’t say exactly what the direct effect of that is, it’s still an exciting statement to say to your friends who you’re dragging along. The bright spot in Mid City is also very easy to find, with plentiful parking, and there’s a salsa bar you’re definitely getting involved with.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Taiyakiya

In the buzz of Chinatown’s Newport Court, it can be hard to settle on just one ice cream spot. But sadly, one ice cream is the socially acceptable amount, so if you do pick one, pick this one. This little Japanese dessert shop specialises in taiyako—a fish-shaped cake filled with things like peanut butter and Nutella, or their rose lychee soft serve. It’s all very Instagram-worthy, with menu items like rainbow unicorn and little mermaid fish ice creams. But you should know that these desserts actually taste as good as they look. We love their vanilla soft serve with oreo dust and brown sugar tapioca, but that rose lychee soft serve is a very close second.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

AmericaninBeverly Hills

On paper, the concept of Matū is sort of absurd. This dimly-lit spot in Beverly Hills specializes in a five-course prix-fixe menu consisting of various premium Wagyu beef dishes. It's an indulgence of the highest variety, and yet, when we actually dined there, we were taken aback at how toned-down and sensible the whole experience felt. For starters, the prix-fixe menu is $78. Sure, that’s a lot of money and no one should be mistaking Matū for a casual Tuesday night dinner spot, but to be eating five courses of premium meat on S. Beverly Blvd. for under $100 is a good value. Secondly, the food is excellent and coursed out in a way that doesn’t feel like a grotesque meat parade. You’ll sip clear earthy beef broth, sample thinly-sliced pieces of NY strip steak, and finish with a wood-fired ribeye and perfectly-cooked broccolini. Matū is the kind of place where celebrating something feels euphoric—whether it’s a promotion, anniversary, or simply surviving the previous month—without having to constantly check the prices.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Viva Goa

We’d go out of our way any day to get to Viva Goa. That’s because this casual spot is serving some of the best Indian food in town, let alone the neighborhood. They have perfectly cooked tandoori fish, rich curries, and a slightly sweet Navrattan korma, a mix of vegetables and curry. Get them all, and lots of naan to go with it. Viva Goa works well for takeout, but is also built for spontaneous weeknight dinners when your fridge is sad and empty—there’s rarely a wait, and you’ll probably make it out with leftovers.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

LatininWynwood

No. 3 Social is a Wynwood bar and restaurant in a casual rooftop space. The food here is a generic mix of seafood, fried chicken, and veggies. It's just alright, but nothing you’ll remember the next day. The music is a bit too loud for a conversation too. So treat it as more of a cocktail and small plates spot. Or, come for a pleasant outdoor brunch and get the fried chicken and french toast.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Fowl + Fare

Fowl + Fare is an Oakland-based pop-up that’s making a fantastic fried chicken sandwich. Their version comes with a nicely fried, juicy thigh, a creamy, crunchy pear slaw, pickles, and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun (if you want an extra kick, order the citric hot). You can also have your fried chicken in loaded fries form, or with charred lemon pepper sauce—check their Instagram for menu updates. Fowl + Fare is currently operating out of The Lodge on Piedmont Ave.
OAKLAND, CA
The Infatuation

Top Round Roast Beef

You know Top Round as "that place on Wilshire you always drive by." From the outside, it's a kitschy '50s-style roast beef stand that looks as if it's been untouched since Truman was president. But on the inside, it's, well... exactly that. We love how unabashedly average their roast beef sandwiches are (even smothered in cheese), and the way their frozen custard always seems to hit the spot. You order at the window, then find a seat at one of the large red tables where the paint's peeling off.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Yellow Green Farmers Market

This is perhaps Hollywood’s greatest culinary attraction, if not the biggest food-related draw in all of Broward County. Located in an old lumber yard, this weekend farmers market has grown exponentially since it first opened. Now, it's an incubator for all sorts of small businesses—from coffee shops and taquerias to wellness products and jewelry. Not all of them are good, and crowds gathering in front of a stall aren’t always an indication of quality (case in point: Llanera Carne en Vara, a Venezuelan barbecue spot whose grilled meats are a bit dry and bland). The vendors change almost constantly, but there are some great standards, like Teff Fields, which sells vegetarian Ethiopian food, or Exotic Juices, where you can get layered tropical fruit slushies. The parking situation here can be a hellacious traffic jam (and costs $10 for every three hours), so try to carpool or find alternative transportation.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Infatuation

Greens Restaurant

Greens is a Marina institution that's been serving up entirely-vegetarian dishes since 1979. The waterfront dining room in Fort Mason has tons of natural light, huge windows, and colossal wood sculptures, all of which create a beautiful setting for long, leisurely meals consisting of vegan spring rolls, pizza on cornmeal crusts, and fancy imported teas. The food at the groundbreaking restaurant won't blow your mind, but it doesn't need to—a meal at Greens will always be an experience to try at least once.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Blue Barn Gourmet

Between all the yoga sculpt and darties at Fort Mason, the people of the Marina still need to eat. That’s where Blue Barn comes in. The counter-service spot is ideal for a quick, healthy-ish meal—they have salads, grain bowls, and sandwiches you can take to go or dig into on their back patio. The salads are delicious and large enough to feed two people—and the sandwiches, especially the Kickin’ Chicken with caramelized onion, bacon, and smoked gouda, are awesome.
YOGA
The Infatuation

The Tyger

The Tyger is from the people behind Chinese Tuxedo, and like that Chinatown party restaurant, this pan-Asian spot in Soho is usually filled with groups drinking colorful cocktails in a more-colorful dining room. From Phnom Penh fried chicken with lime and white pepper dipping sauce to spicy curry loaded with crispy confit duck and a not-quite-liquid, not-quite-solid coffee egg tart, everything on the menu is absolutely excellent. Bring a group, sit at a table near the retractable floor-to-ceiling windows that open up to Centre Street, and order as much of the menu as you can, colorful cocktails included.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

