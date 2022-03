>Average Gas Prices In Pennsylvania Jump Another Five-Cents Over The Past Week. (Danville, PA) -- Pennsylvania's drivers are paying more at the pump this week as gas prices continue to increase across the country. According to today's data from Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular-grade gasoline in Pennsylvania is three-dollars-and-73-cents, which is five-cents higher than this time last week and 20-cents higher than the national average. Armstrong County has the lowest average gas prices in the Keystone State at three-dollars-and-61-cents, while Bradford County has the highest at three-dollars-80-cents.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO