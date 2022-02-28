ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6RAb_0eRe7nuJ00

The Indiana Pacers (21-41) visit Amway Center Monday to take on the Orlando Magic (14-47). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pacers vs. Magic odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Pacers pushed their home record to 15-18 with an impressive 128-107 win over the Boston Celtics Sunday. On the road is a different story as they’re just 6-23 with an against the spread (ATS) record of 13-15-1.

The Pacers are led by G Tyrese Haliburton. They sit 13th in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic are 15th in the East and hold the NBA’s worst record at 14-47. They’re just 6-21 at home. Orlando is 4-6 ATS over its last 10 games and is coming off a 119-111 win over the Houston Rockets as a 3.5-point home favorite Friday.

The Magic are led by G Cole Anthony and C Wendell Carter Jr. Former No. 1 overall pick G Markelle Fultz is expected to make his season debut Monday.

Pacers at Magic odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:46 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Pacers +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Magic -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pacers +1.5 (-112) | Magic -1.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 232.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Pacers at Magic key injuries

Pacers (not officially submitted)

  • G Lance Stephenson (ankle) questionable
  • C Myles Turner (knee) out

Magic

  • G Markelle Fultz (knee) available
  • C Moritz Wagner (rib) out

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Pacers at Magic odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Pacers 118, Magic 115

BET on the PACERS (+100).

The Pacers are actually entering this matchup with as many road wins as Orlando has home wins. Orlando rarely defends home court so Indiana is a good play despite its poor road record.

Indiana has also played far better as of late and has covered the spread in three of its last four games.

The trio of G Malcolm Brogdon, G Buddy Hield and Haliburton combined for 63 points against the Celtics, a team that sits second in the league in defensive rating. They should be able to find success against a weaker defensive team.

Orlando is 2-3 ATS since the trade deadline and is just 2-6 straight up over its last eight games, only defeating the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets. The Pacers are playing better basketball and have the more talented team.

I’d bet that they came out on top in this one.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

PASS.

I’d prefer to play the money line here. The Pacers’ last matchup with Orlando was a 1-point home loss and their season-opening match against the Charlotte Hornets was their only other 1-point game.

Considering the rarity (twice in 62 games), I’d prefer the better odds on the money line.

“LEAN” to the OVER 232.5 (-110).

If there’s one thing that neither team can do well, it’s defend.

The Pacers rank 27th in defensive rating and the Magic rank 24th. Orlando has given up over 110 points per game in five straight matchups and allowed over 120 in three of its last four outings.

Orlando is 32-28-1 O/U while Indiana is 34-27-1 O/U on the year. The Pacers are 8-2 O/U over their last 10 and have scored 125 or more points in consecutive games.

This has all the makings of a high-scoring battle.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markelle Fultz
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Lance Stephenson
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With Kevin Durant's return, here's how you should bet the Nets

The last time Kevin Durant suited up for the Nets in mid-January, they were an Eastern Conference force. Even without the services of Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn was one of the league’s best teams. As the star prepares for his official return from a knee injury this Thursday against the Heat, it’ll be at the helm of a new-look team–without James Harden–trying to steady a freefall.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ats#The Indiana Pacers#The Boston Celtics#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Magic G Markelle Fultz#Today Network
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
Bay News 9

Markelle Fultz returns in Orlando Magic win over Pacers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Markelle Fultz scored 10 points in his return from injury and eight Orlando players scored in double figures as the Magic beat the Indiana Pacers 119-103 on Monday night. “It wasn’t like I was out there thinking...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
CinemaBlend

Scottie Pippen’s Comments About Michael Jordan Have Now Drawn A Response From Another NBA Icon

Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
NBA
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reportedly Already Being Eyed For Another Job

On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise. “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA

The New York Knicks will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA action on Wednesday night from the Wells Fargo Center. The New York Knicks will meet the Philadelphia 76ers meet Wednesday in NBA action at the Wells Fargo Center. The New York Knicks look to snap a five-game losing streak. The Philadelphia 76ers look for a win after winning five of their last six games.
NBA
ClutchPoints

DeAndre Jordan isn’t the answer behind Joel Embiid for Sixers

Over the years, finding a suitable backup for Joel Embiid has been a top priority for the Philadelphia 76ers. Following failed experiments with Al Horford and Dwight Howard, they finally appeared to have found their answer behind their franchise cornerstone. In a crazy turn of events last offseason, Andre Drummond...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy