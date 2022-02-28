Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions

The Indiana Pacers (21-41) visit Amway Center Monday to take on the Orlando Magic (14-47). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pacers vs. Magic odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Pacers pushed their home record to 15-18 with an impressive 128-107 win over the Boston Celtics Sunday. On the road is a different story as they’re just 6-23 with an against the spread (ATS) record of 13-15-1.

The Pacers are led by G Tyrese Haliburton. They sit 13th in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic are 15th in the East and hold the NBA’s worst record at 14-47. They’re just 6-21 at home. Orlando is 4-6 ATS over its last 10 games and is coming off a 119-111 win over the Houston Rockets as a 3.5-point home favorite Friday.

The Magic are led by G Cole Anthony and C Wendell Carter Jr. Former No. 1 overall pick G Markelle Fultz is expected to make his season debut Monday.

Pacers at Magic odds, spread and lines

Money line: Pacers +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Magic -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Pacers +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Magic -120 (bet $120 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Pacers +1.5 (-112) | Magic -1.5 (-108)

Pacers +1.5 (-112) | Magic -1.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 232.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Pacers at Magic key injuries

Pacers (not officially submitted)

G Lance Stephenson (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable C Myles Turner (knee) out

Magic

G Markelle Fultz (knee) available

(knee) available C Moritz Wagner (rib) out

Pacers at Magic odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Pacers 118, Magic 115

BET on the PACERS (+100).

The Pacers are actually entering this matchup with as many road wins as Orlando has home wins. Orlando rarely defends home court so Indiana is a good play despite its poor road record.

Indiana has also played far better as of late and has covered the spread in three of its last four games.

The trio of G Malcolm Brogdon, G Buddy Hield and Haliburton combined for 63 points against the Celtics, a team that sits second in the league in defensive rating. They should be able to find success against a weaker defensive team.

Orlando is 2-3 ATS since the trade deadline and is just 2-6 straight up over its last eight games, only defeating the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets. The Pacers are playing better basketball and have the more talented team.

I’d bet that they came out on top in this one.

PASS.

I’d prefer to play the money line here. The Pacers’ last matchup with Orlando was a 1-point home loss and their season-opening match against the Charlotte Hornets was their only other 1-point game.

Considering the rarity (twice in 62 games), I’d prefer the better odds on the money line.

“LEAN” to the OVER 232.5 (-110).

If there’s one thing that neither team can do well, it’s defend.

The Pacers rank 27th in defensive rating and the Magic rank 24th. Orlando has given up over 110 points per game in five straight matchups and allowed over 120 in three of its last four outings.

Orlando is 32-28-1 O/U while Indiana is 34-27-1 O/U on the year. The Pacers are 8-2 O/U over their last 10 and have scored 125 or more points in consecutive games.

This has all the makings of a high-scoring battle.

