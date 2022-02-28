ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Law & Order: SVU star Ned Eisenberg dead at 65 following private two-year battle with cancer

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Actor Ned Eisenberg has died at age 65 after a battle with cancer.

The Law & Order: SUV and Mare of Easttown star had been privately battling cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma for the past two years, and passed away Sunday at his home in New York.

His wife confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ on Monday.

'As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma,' his wife Patricia said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12B4cg_0eRe7F5j00
Law & Order: SVU star Ned Eisenberg dead at 65 following private two-year battle with cancer (Pictured above in 2012)

'Over the course of two years, he bravely fought the cancers in private while continuing to work in show business to ensure that his medical coverage paid for himself and his family.'

His representative Jeremy Leiner of Nicolosi & Co. announced confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away Sunday at his home in New York.

The character actor is survived by his wife Patricia and his son, Lino.

Eisenberg was born in New York and attended the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan where he studied acting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBQRb_0eRe7F5j00
Character actor: He recently played Detective Hauser on the hit HBO drama Mare of Easttown, starring opposite Oscar-winner Kate Winslet (filmed in late 2019, pictured above) 

He recently played Detective Hauser on the hit HBO drama Mare of Easttown, starring opposite Oscar-winner Kate Winslet.

Eisenberg also starred as Lou Rabinowitz on the hit Amazon show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

His other recent TV credits include The Blacklist, Elementary, Bull, Madam Secretary and The Good Wife.

Many viewers will remember him most from the Law & Order franchise including Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tjq3z_0eRe7F5j00
Health: The Law & Order: SUV and Mare of Easttown star had been privately battling cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma for the past two years (Pictured; 2012)

His first movie role came in 1980 when he appeared in the action flick the Exterminator.

He would go on to frequently appear on the big screen, including roles in Clint Eastwood's Million Dollar Baby (2004) and Flags of Our Fathers (2006).

Other film credits include The Burning (1981), Moving Violations (1985), Roger Spottiswoode's Air America (1990), Walter Hill's Last Man Standing (1996), Mike Nichols' Primary Colors (1998), Steven Zaillian's A Civil Action (1998), Oliver Stone’s World Trade Center(2006), Limitless (2011), Won't Back Down (2012), Experimenter (2015) and Asher (2018).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuPsX_0eRe7F5j00
Family: The character actor is survived by his wife Patricia and his son, Lino (Pictured above)

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

What type of cancer did Ned Eisenberg have?

TRAGEDY struck the entertainment world when news broke of Ned Eisenberg's death. Ned's wife Patricia released a statement regarding the details surrounding the Law & Order star's unfortunate passing. What type of cancer did Ned Eisenberg have?. On February 28, 2022, it was revealed to the media that actor Ned...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts' latest outfit leaves GMA fans in absolute awe

Robin Roberts sent Good Morning America viewers into overdrive on Tuesday with her outfit choice. The star looked incredible in a pink dress which fans won't be able to forget fast. Robin delivered her Tuesday Thoughts in a post she shared on Instagram, and while her words were wise, her...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Bob Saget’s family may want to block autopsy report over fears it contains ’embarrassing’ details, expert says

BOB Saget's family may want to block the release of information about the star's death amid fears "embarrassing" details could be published, an expert claimed. On Monday, a judge in Orlando, Florida granted a temporary injunction blocking the release of any records relating to the investigation into Saget's death after his family filed a lawsuit citing privacy concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Asher
Person
Oliver Stone
Person
Ned Eisenberg
Person
Roger Spottiswoode
Person
Mike Nichols
Person
Steven Zaillian
Person
Walter Hill
Person
Kate Winslet
Fox News

‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley said his TV wife Vivian Vance was a C-word, 'My Three Sons' co-star claims

"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Star Kelli Giddish Secretly Got Married

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Kelli Giddish revealed that she secretly got married back in November in an Instagram post over the weekend. Giddish, 41, and Beau Richards married in New Orleans, the star revealed. Giddish and her ex-husband, Lawrence Faulborn, are parents to two sons, Ludo, 6, and Charlie, 3.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Manhattan Mercury

Lindsey Pearlman's autopsy is complete

Lindsey Pearlman's autopsy has been completed following her death. The former 'Empire' actress was found dead on Friday (02.18.22) aged 43, and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed the case has been deferred pending further investigation. As reported by PEOPLE, the autopsy is complete but the cause and manner...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu#Tmz#Nicolosi Co#Hbo#Air America
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, Looks Fierce With Shaved Head At ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere With Will Smith

A cut above the rest! The ‘Girls Trip’ actress was proud to show off her bold hairstyle while supporting her husband at the premiere. Talk about buzz! Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, completely stole the spotlight during the red carpet premiere of Bel-Air in Santa Monica, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2022. The Red Table Talk hostess looked radiant as she appeared to support her husband Will Smith, 53, who developed the series based on his hit 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Donny Davis Death, Foul Play Suspected

Donny Davis, the beloved entertainer who has performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and many other stars, may have died as a result of foul play ... this according to Vegas cops. TMZ broke the story ... Donny was found dead Tuesday in his room at Resorts World. According to...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Cheslie Kryst’s Father Credits ‘Family Dysfunction’ For Her Suicide

The family of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst is heartbroken over her recent suicide and opening up about how the loss affects them. Cheslie’s father, Rodney Kryst, broke his silence a few days after the former Extra correspondent leaped to her death from a Manhattan high-rise last Sunday. Speaking with the NY Post, Rodney said his daughter was a “pure” soul who refrained from drug and alcohol use and credited her suicide to depression and mental health issues.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer mourns heartbreaking personal loss with moving tribute

Lara Spencer broke her social media silence over the weekend when she revealed that she'd been absent for a heartbreaking reason. The Good Morning America star shared that she was recovering from the loss of her best friend over the week and had finally found the strength to pay her a tribute.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan & Wife Keely Hold Hands On Double Date Night With Son, 25, & His Girlfriend

The ‘Mamma Mia’ actor was all smiles with wife Keely Smith as they left Lucky’s steakhouse in Malibu. The couple dined with their eldest son, Dylan, and his girlfriend. Pierce Brosnan, 68, was spotted out to dinner in Malibu, California on Wednesday night (Feb. 9). The actor left Lucky’s steakhouse holding hands with his wife Keely Smith, 58, while their son Dylan, 25, and his girlfriend Avery Wheless followed them. Pierce had a giant smile on his face following the double date night. He looked so handsome in a navy button up shirt and gray dress pants.
MALIBU, CA
Showbiz411

Vindication: “Young and the Restless” Star Victoria Rowell Set to Recur on CBS Hospital Drama “Good Sam”

The CBS hospital drama has booked Victoria Rowell for a recurring role. It’s about time Rowell returned to CBS. From 1990 to 2007 she was a regular on CBS’s “Young and the Restless” playing Drucilla Winters. But in 2007 her character was killed off in a vague way, and Rowell wound up suing the network over diversity. She also wanted her job back, and she should have gotten it. She was treated very badly by the show and Sony Pictures TV.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

306K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy