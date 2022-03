The past couple of months have been relatively light on major show premieres. Not premieres in general — TV is never light on premieres anymore — but light on the kind of event shows that everyone is talking about. Last week Twitter started arguing about Ted Lasso again, and that show has been between seasons for months. There are no event shows this week. The Thing About Pam is unlikely to capture the zeitgeist. But the end of the month is going to pack so many event shows into one week — Halo, Atlanta Season 3, Bridgerton Season 2, and Moon Knight all premiere within a few days of each other — that you're going to miss this week's paucity of shows. Enjoy this moment where there are relatively few shows to keep up with.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO