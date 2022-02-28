ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Lee grad Coleman named Big 12 Player of the Week

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 3 days ago
Lee grad and Texas Tech junior baseball player Ty Coleman (Texas Tech athletics )

Lee grad and Texas Tech junior Ty Coleman was named Big 12 Baseball Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week for games ending Feb. 27.

Coleman hit .471 with 11 RBI and two home runs, including a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning that clinched a sweep for the Red Raiders over Kent State on Sunday.

Coleman finished the week with a 1.441 OPS, six runs scored and had four of his eight hits go for extra bases. The 5-foot-8, 190-pound designated hitter had three multi-hit games.

Coleman is in his first season with Texas Tech after transferring from Texas A&M.

