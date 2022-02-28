ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rises Despite Geopolitical Tensions

By Damanick Dantes, Angelique Chen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin is up 10% over the past 24...

Reuters

Gulf markets mixed amid rising Ukraine tensions

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Tuesday as investors clung to hopes that Moscow's deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine will be as far Russia goes. The spectre of war on Europe's eastern flank had flared on Monday, sending oil...
WORLD
Bloomberg

U.S. Futures Rise on Proposed Biden-Putin Summit: Markets Wrap

U.S. equity futures turned higher and Asian stocks pared losses Monday after President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to a summit on condition Russia doesn’t invade Ukraine. Nasdaq 100 contracts erased an earlier drop of over 1% and S&P 500 futures also turned green. MSCI Inc.’s...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks drop as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise

Feb 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS DROP AS RUSSIA-UKRAINE TENSIONS RISE (1600 EST/2100 GMT) U.S. stock indexes ended lower on Wednesday on concerns that Russia is close...
MARKETS
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
Reuters

Dubai housing a buyer's market despite surprise price rise

BENGALURU, Feb 24 - Strong demand is likely to make Dubai house prices rise more sharply this year than previously thought, although plentiful supply is likely to ensure the city state stays a buyer's market for a few more years, a Reuters survey found. The Gulf region's trade and tourism...
REAL ESTATE
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY

