A late change to the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball bracket Wednesday didn’t sit well with Berkmar and its supporters. The Georgia High School Association switched the Patriots’ semifinal game at Buford City Arena from Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 8 p.m., flipping what had been listed on the GHSA’s website and changing the Patriots’ plans. The organization said it made the switch to allow Norcross’ girls and boys teams, both in the Final Four, to play back-to-back games Friday at 6 and 8 p.m. — saving Norcross fans from two trips and two entrance fees.

NORCROSS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO