An El Dorado County school district is also making masks optional for students while indoors. “Classes will be encouraged to wear a mask at the beginning of each school day/class. Students not wearing a mask will not be removed from any school facility or event,” the Buckeye Union School District made the announcement yesterday in a letter. Officials also said school district employees are still required to wear a mask indoors when they are near students. The announcement from Buckeye Union comes soon after Roseville Joint Unified School District and El Dorado Union High School District lifted their mask mandate for students.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO