CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A massive, 3-ton hunk of “space junk” is set to crash into the moon Friday – but the debris may not be from a SpaceX rocket after all. According to The Associated Press, although asteroid tracker Bill Gray initially identified the object as the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon rocket launched in 2015, he later revised his assessment, saying it likely came from a Chinese rocket launched in 2014. Chinese ministry officials denied his claim, arguing that the rocket’s upper stage burned up in the Earth’s atmosphere, the AP reported.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL ・ 20 MINUTES AGO