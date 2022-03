Canada’s OG crew—and respected streetwear brand—Red Dragons take its name (and logo) from Thomas Harris’s Hannibal Lecter series of novels, so you know that every member has got to be on another level of top-notch twisted skateboarding to live up to that. Longtime Berrics favorite Micky Papa takes a page out of Lecter’s book in the latest Red Dragons TV upload, skating around with Mike Piwowar, chomping on ledges like fava beans and calling you Clarice. Quid pro quo: Watch the video, above, then follow him on IG.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO