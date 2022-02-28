ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Chance to return Tuesday

 3 days ago

Bagley (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Wizards. Bagley sat out the second leg...

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Available Tuesday

Diallo (ankle) will be available for Tuesday's contest against the Wizards, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. Diallo landed on the injury report Monday with a sprained left ankle and was initially listed as doubtful. However, the 23-year-old has made a miraculous recovery and won't be forced to miss any games. Across 12 appearances in February, Diallo averaged 13.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 21.7 minutes per game.
Pistons' Frank Jackson: Struggles in return

Jackson (back) registered three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 loss to the Wizards. Jackson was a non-factor in limited playing time during his return from a five-game absence due to back spasms. Before suffering the injury, the backup guard had averaged 12.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.3 minutes per game over his prior nine contests. However, as expected, Jackson looks like he'll need a few more games to get his conditioning back in order before he vies for a more sizable bench role.
Pistons' Frank Jackson: Will play Tuesday

Jackson (back) will play Tuesday against the Wizards, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. Jackson has missed five consecutive contests due to back spasms, so he may be limited during his return to action. Before the injury, the backup point guard averaged 12.9 points and 2.0 rebounds across his five previous contests.
Canadiens' Joel Armia: Expected to return Tuesday

Armia (face) is expected to participate in Tuesday's game against Winnipeg, per NHL.com. Armia has missed the last four games while dealing with a facial injury. The 28-year-old has averaged 11:58 of ice time and recorded two points over his last 10 performances.
Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
Detroit’s Tuesday Best Bets: Pistons at Wizards, Red Wings vs Hurricanes

Pistons +4.5 (-110) Looking at the records of these teams, with the Pistons at 15-46 and the Wizards at a more even 27-33, this might seem like a tough game for Detroit. But there’s really not much to choose between the teams in terms of quality as they head into Tuesday’s game at the Capital One Arena, and that makes the Pistons the recommended play getting a start of 4.5 points. Given their alarming overall record, it’s not a stretch to say that the Pistons are in their best form of the season with 3 wins in their last 4 games after their remarkable 127-126 overtime success on the road against the Hornets on Sunday. That was only the 6th win in 31 road games for the Pistons this season, but they should be feeling good about the prospect of adding another on Tuesday, or at least going close. We are now starting to see how Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant can become a successful combination in Detroit. Grant was the subject of trade talk but looks a good fit in a secondary role after staying on the roster.
DETROIT, MI
Suns' Devin Booker: Ruled out Wednesday

Booker has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to the league's health and safety protocols, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Booker was a late addition to the Suns' injury report, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to the court after landing in the league's COVID-19 protocols. In his absence, more minutes should be available for Landry Shamet and Aaron Holiday.
