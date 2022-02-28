Pistons' Frank Jackson: Questionable Tuesday

Pistons +4.5 (-110) Looking at the records of these teams, with the Pistons at 15-46 and the Wizards at a more even 27-33, this might seem like a tough game for Detroit. But there’s really not much to choose between the teams in terms of quality as they head into Tuesday’s game at the Capital One Arena, and that makes the Pistons the recommended play getting a start of 4.5 points. Given their alarming overall record, it’s not a stretch to say that the Pistons are in their best form of the season with 3 wins in their last 4 games after their remarkable 127-126 overtime success on the road against the Hornets on Sunday. That was only the 6th win in 31 road games for the Pistons this season, but they should be feeling good about the prospect of adding another on Tuesday, or at least going close. We are now starting to see how Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant can become a successful combination in Detroit. Grant was the subject of trade talk but looks a good fit in a secondary role after staying on the roster.

