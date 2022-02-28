ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Frank Jackson: Questionable Tuesday

 3 days ago

Jackson (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards. Jackson...

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Has chance to play Tuesday

Diallo (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's tilt with Washington. Diallo landed on the injury report Monday with a sprained left ankle and was initially listed as doubtful, but he appears to have made enough progress to at least go through warmups. Fantasy managers will likely have to monitor his status all the way up until the 7:00 PM ET tip.
Raptors' OG Anunoby: Questionable for Tuesday's contest

Anunoby (finger) has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Nets, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports. Anunoby has missed back-to-back games due to a non-displaced fracture of his right ring finger and was expected to be sidelined for an extended period. However, the fifth-year forward must've heard good news during his visit with a hand specialist on Monday, as he now has a chance to suit up Tuesday. The 24-year-old will presumably go through warmups, so fantasy managers should monitor his status all the way up until the 7:30 PM ET tip. If he's sidelined for a third straight contest, Khem Birch, Thaddeus Young, Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher are all likely candidates for increased roles.
Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Ruled out Tuesday

Bagley (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Wizards, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. As expected, Bagley will sit out a second straight contest after spraining his ankle during Saturday's loss to the Celtics. In his absence, Kelly Olynyk and Isaiah Livers are likely candidates for increased roles.
Nemanja Bjelica (quad) questionable Tuesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors power forward Nemanja Bjelica (quad) is questionable to play on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jonathan Kuminga and Otto Porter will be in line for more minutes off the bench if Bjelica is unavailable for Tuesday's contest. numberFire’s models project Bjelica for 10.9 minutes and 10.4 FanDuel...
OG Anunoby (finger) questionable for Raptors Tuesday

Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (finger) is questionable to play on Tuesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Anunoby was expected to be out for an extended period with a fractured finger, but it now appears that he has a chance to return after only missing two games. Fred VanVleet (knee) also might be able to return, so Gary Trent Jr.'s usage rate could take a hit on Tuesday and Khem Birch may be headed back to Toronto's second unit.
Sports
Wizards' Deni Avdija: Questionable to return Tuesday

Avdija suffered a bruised right quad and is questionable to return for the second half of Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports. Avdija collided knees with an opponent and may not be able to return due to the pain. Even if he does step back on the court, he could end up on the injury report for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable Tuesday for Toronto

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet (knee) is questionable to play on Tuesday versus the Brooklyn Nets. VanVleet was held out of the first leg of Toronto's back-to-back on Monday. Malachi Flynn will likely draw another start on Tuesday if VanVleet remains out, unless OG Anunoby (finger) manages to make it back. Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam, and Scottie Barnes stand to benefit if VanVleet and Anunoby are both absent again.
Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
Detroit’s Tuesday Best Bets: Pistons at Wizards, Red Wings vs Hurricanes

Pistons +4.5 (-110) Looking at the records of these teams, with the Pistons at 15-46 and the Wizards at a more even 27-33, this might seem like a tough game for Detroit. But there’s really not much to choose between the teams in terms of quality as they head into Tuesday’s game at the Capital One Arena, and that makes the Pistons the recommended play getting a start of 4.5 points. Given their alarming overall record, it’s not a stretch to say that the Pistons are in their best form of the season with 3 wins in their last 4 games after their remarkable 127-126 overtime success on the road against the Hornets on Sunday. That was only the 6th win in 31 road games for the Pistons this season, but they should be feeling good about the prospect of adding another on Tuesday, or at least going close. We are now starting to see how Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant can become a successful combination in Detroit. Grant was the subject of trade talk but looks a good fit in a secondary role after staying on the roster.
Detroit's Frank Jackson (back) inactive on Thursday night

Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (back) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Jackson will not be available after the veteran guard logged 14 minutes in Tuesday's loss. Expect Killian Hayes to see more minutes as a backup guard. Hayes' current projection includes 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina (ankle) questionable Thursday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (ankle) is questionable to play on Thursday versus the Golden State Warriors. Ntilikina missed the past four contests. He is a depth piece for the backcourt when active. Ntilikina is averaging 12.5 minutes and 9.0 FanDuel points across 47 appearances this season.
Nets' Cam Thomas (hand) questionable Tuesday

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas (hand) is questionable to play on Tuesday versus the Toronto Raptors. Thomas led the Nets with 25 minutes in Monday's blowout loss to the Raptors. Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, Kessler Edwards, and Goran Dragic could absorb additional minutes if Thomas is held out for Tuesday's rematch in Toronto.
