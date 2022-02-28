ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Expected to sit Tuesday

 3 days ago

Diallo is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against Washington due do a sprained left ankle. This...

ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
Hamidou Diallo
Cory Joseph
Rodney Mcgruder
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
numberfire.com

Frank Jackson (back) officially active Tuesday for Pistons

Detroit Pistons point guard Frank Jackson (back) is available to play on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards. Jackson is returning from a five-game absence after previously being upgraded from questionable to probable. He is expected to compete for playing time off the bench with Rodney McGruder, Killian Hayes, and Hamidou Diallo (ankle). The Pistons may feel inclined to limit Jackson's minutes in his first game since February 11.
NBA
#Pistons#Detroit#Hornets
CBS Sports

Pistons' Frank Jackson: Will play Tuesday

Jackson (back) will play Tuesday against the Wizards, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. Jackson has missed five consecutive contests due to back spasms, so he may be limited during his return to action. Before the injury, the backup point guard averaged 12.9 points and 2.0 rebounds across his five previous contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Playing Tuesday, could sit on B2B

Coach Stephen Silas intimated prior to Tuesday's game against the Clippers that Gordon may be held out of Wednesday's game against Utah for rest purposes, Mark Berman of Fox 26 in Houston reports. Gordon will be available for Tuesday's contest, but as has been the case for much of the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Ruled out Tuesday

Bagley (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the Wizards, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports. As expected, Bagley will sit out a second straight contest after spraining his ankle during Saturday's loss to the Celtics. In his absence, Kelly Olynyk and Isaiah Livers are likely candidates for increased roles.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cheick Diallo: Records another double-double

Diallo produced 14 points (7-14 FG), 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and four blocks in Sunday's 113-109 loss to Long Island. Diallo picked up his thirteenth double-double of the second half, leading the team in rebounds and being one of four players to record double-digit points. When given enough playing time, the big man thrives and should see a bump in usage the rest of the half.
NBA
MLive.com

Detroit’s Tuesday Best Bets: Pistons at Wizards, Red Wings vs Hurricanes

Pistons +4.5 (-110) Looking at the records of these teams, with the Pistons at 15-46 and the Wizards at a more even 27-33, this might seem like a tough game for Detroit. But there’s really not much to choose between the teams in terms of quality as they head into Tuesday’s game at the Capital One Arena, and that makes the Pistons the recommended play getting a start of 4.5 points. Given their alarming overall record, it’s not a stretch to say that the Pistons are in their best form of the season with 3 wins in their last 4 games after their remarkable 127-126 overtime success on the road against the Hornets on Sunday. That was only the 6th win in 31 road games for the Pistons this season, but they should be feeling good about the prospect of adding another on Tuesday, or at least going close. We are now starting to see how Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant can become a successful combination in Detroit. Grant was the subject of trade talk but looks a good fit in a secondary role after staying on the roster.
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Indiana visits Detroit after overtime win against Orlando

Indiana Pacers (22-42, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (16-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -4; over/under is 230.5. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Detroit Pistons following the Pacers’ 122-114 overtime win over the Orlando Magic. The Pistons have gone 12-25 against Eastern...
NBA

