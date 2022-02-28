ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

It's been 10 years since my son died. He didn't pass. I didn't lose him. He died.

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
 3 days ago
My son died on February 29, 2012.

  • My son Keanu Ishai died in Brooklyn on February 29, 2012.
  • The pain that came with his death hasn't gone away after all these years.
  • He is with me every step of the way — just in a different way.

I lost my son once , in a crowded Central Park on a sunny spring day. I'd gotten caught up in a conversation with French friends visiting me, and he wandered off. Like any parent in that situation, I panicked, and we started running all over the park and screaming his name. He was about 7 at the time. After what seemed like a very long time but was probably 10 minutes, I found him with NYPD cops, smiling and inquiring about their horses. He didn't understand why I was upset. "But Mom, I did just as you told me to do if I got lost: Find a police officer and stay with him until you come find me."

That day I lost my son. And that day, I found him.

The day he died , that was not the experience I had. It is important to me to use the right word, and I still catch myself saying, "As you know/maybe you don't know/in case you don't know, I lost my son."

It took me 10 years to realize that I still use these words more to assuage my interlocutors than to reflect my reality. When you're faced with silence, hurtful words , or inappropriate ones, it's better to sugarcoat the reality.

But the death of your child can never be sugarcoated. The words "death" and "child" don't tend to open a conversation.

The pain never goes away

The death of a child is brutal, messy, cruel. When Keanu died, I disintegrated physically and mentally. The death of your child and the pain that comes with it don't disappear after 10 years — another reality I slowly crashed into. It doesn't get better, one week, one year, one decade later. Sure, the grief is less raw. The hole in your heart is more padded. You might even — in my case, at least — have found purpose in life again.

But the silent screams that twist your guts, the nightmares, the questions, the anxiety, the flashbacks, the waves of pain that reduce you into a wailing ball, and the endless gut-wrenching missing of him — all these are still very much present. The what-ifs, the guilt, the panic attacks, the sense of drowning sometimes, it's all still there.

When your child dies, it's the people in your life who change sidewalks when they encounter you who die with him. It's the friends who stop calling. You're too sad, not fun anymore. You should get over it faster. You should have other children. You should not display your pain that publicly, that loudly, whether in the workplace or in society. You should move on. "He wouldn't want that for you." "He's in a better place." "I'm sorry for your loss." When my child died, my patience with platitudes died too.

When my son died, I lost many things. My sense of security, my sleep, and my sanity for a while. I lost my career drive, my direction. I lost weight, I lost hair, and I lost hope. I lost my love for life, my dreams, and the will to keep on going. I lost my identity. I became a mother at 19, and entering my adult life was in large part defined as being a mom.

So I moved on — in a different way. Because in chaos, sometimes, comes clarity.

I will never lose my son

All these changes helped me realize I will never lose my son. It was, and still is, and forever will be a lot of work to not drift away. But when I close my eyes sometimes, I still feel the contours of his face and the outline of his body when I hugged him. And this keeps me going.

These changes helped me find my son again, in a different way. And he is with me every step of the way. His picture was attached to the huppah for my wedding. He is with me in every hike I take, every country I visit, every new experience I have, every wave I look at in the ocean.

In everything beautiful, it's him I see. I talk to him almost every day. He is with me in every sign he sends me — and he guides me in every decision I make.

In the 10 years since my son died, he and I have not stopped our relationship; I am just still learning how to have a different one with him. It's work, and it's hard. His absence is, well, very present.

I will always celebrate his birthdays and be so proud of him and his accomplishments in his short time on this planet. There is nothing that fills my heart with more joy than to talk about him. My beautiful, magical, wonderful, kind, and unique son.

In this chaos and clarity of the past 10 years, I know that love for your child never ends, that this unique bond is eternal.

Comments / 104

siah
3d ago

I completely understand your loss, My daughter died in 2017, suddenly, violently and tragically, we never got the chance to say goodbye, to tell her how much we love her, her sisters didn't get to hug her one last time, she was taken way too soon, but her time on Earth impacted so many people, and to this day, she is someone every one remembers. For those who have never lost a child, it's an unimaginable heartbreaking situation, that never goes away, atleast not for me, I hope you know, he will always be with you, within you and in the spirit of you ❤️ My condolences, he was a beautiful young man.

Reply(12)
80
Penny D
2d ago

My friend lost her daughter in a brutal murder in April of 2021. This was her only child. Someone told her a few months ago that she should be over the grief by now. Wait..what?!? That’s YOUR child. You’ll never stop grieving the loss of your child.

Reply
37
Honey Elizabeth Hunter
2d ago

My eldest son, Bobby, was murdered 8-28-01. Our grief never ends because our LOVE never dies. My condolences to everyone here whose child has died. It's the greatest pain a loving parent will ever know. And for each of you tears I taste the salt. God bless and keep us all. 🙏🙏🙏💔

Reply
30
