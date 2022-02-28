Authorities ID man killed in Vegas hookah lounge shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified a man killed in a shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge that left 13 others wounded, including two critically.

The County Coroner’s Office said 33-year-old Demetreus Beard died from multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting early Saturday and his death has been ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s office also said it couldn’t identify a place of residence for Beard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police didn’t immediately respond to requests Monday from The Associated Press for updated information in the case.

Police have previously said that detectives believe two people got into an argument during a party inside the lounge and exchanged gunfire before fleeing.

Fourteen people with gunshot wounds were taken to two different Las Vegas hospitals, according to police.

Beard was later pronounced dead and two others were reported to be in critical condition with the other 11 patients in stable condition.

Police characterized the shooting as an “isolated incident” and said they were searching for suspects.

Police haven’t disclosed any information about suspects being sought in the case or a possible motive for the shooting at the hookah lounge.

Hookahs are water pipes that are used to smoke specially made tobacco that comes in different flavors.