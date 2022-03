Shipping company Matson managed to be in the top five again this week , while Vertiv faced the brunt of earnings. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) +0.16% finished the week ending Feb. 25 in the green after being in the red two weeks in a row amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. YTD the ETF is -7.83%. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) -0.03%, was in the red for the third week straight.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO