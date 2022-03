Racks and racks of prom dresses might not be what you’d expect in a school basement but that’s the reality at the Fairmount Building. The downtown State College building, which previously housed the State College Area School District’s old Delta Program, is the host of this year’s Prom Attire Event, providing gently used dresses, shoes and accessories for students to wear at no cost.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO