ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. December oil demand hits highest since before pandemic -EIA

By Syndicated Content
101.9 KELO-FM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -U.S. oil demand rose in December to its highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic began, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday, with product supplied nearing 21 million barrels per day (bpd). Overall fuel demand was up 10% year-on-year in December at 20.8 million bpd,...

kelofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Reuters

Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - The big hike in oil prices is negatively affecting Egypt, its petroleum minister Tarek El Molla was reported as saying by Sky News Arabia on Sunday. "The whole world is harmed by the current oil prices, we hope these prices will not last for a long period ... We hope gas exports compensate for part of the cost of importing oil and petroleum products," he was quoted as saying by the TV channel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures log highest finish since July 2014 on Russia-Ukraine crisis supply concerns

Oil futures rallied on Tuesday, with U.S. prices ending at their highest since July 2014, supported by the ongoing threat to global supplies from the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Prices continued higher even after the International Energy Agency said its members agreed to release 60 million barrels from their emergency oil reserves to ease concerns over a potential global shortage. The biggest impact of the IEA's oil reserve release is "on market sentiment, given the delay and staggered nature between an announcement and the barrels hitting the physical market," said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst, Americas, at Kpler. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Oklahoma State
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
The Citizens Voice

Gas hits highest price since 2014

WILKES-BARRE — Fabian Diaz paid $3.79 a gallon Tuesday as he pumped gas at Turkey Hill on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. The 19-year-old Wilkes-Barre resident shelled out $25 and got about six gallons of gas that he said won’t last long. He typically spends more than $70 a week on...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Seeking Alpha

WTI crude oil tops $100, highest since 2014

U.S. crude oil futures top $100/bbl, hitting its highest level since July 2014, as Russia bears down on Ukraine's capital. April WTI (CL1:COM) +7.9% to $103.27/bbl, while May Brent (CO1:COM) +7.4% to $105.26/bbl, also hitting levels not seen since 2014; ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, USO, BNO. Among noteworthy oil...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Demand#Eia#Oil And Gas#Reuters#Petroleum Supply Monthly#Cushing#Nymex#Petroleum Status Report#Bcfd
International Business Times

Oil Hits Highest Since 2014 On Russia-Ukraine Escalation

Oil rose to its highest since 2014 on Tuesday after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, tempered by a declaration from Germany's Chancellor that the nation would not certify the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The West took more measures to try to discourage Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. crude in SPR falls to lowest level since August 2002- EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude oil in strategic petroleum reserves fell by 2.4 million barrels last week to 580 million barrels, its lowest level since August 2002, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday. At the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery and storage hub, crude inventories fell 972,000 barrels last...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
MarketWatch

EIA data show an increase in weekly U.S. crude supplies amid rising oil prices

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.5 million barrels for the week ended Feb. 18. On average, analysts had forecast a decline of 300,000 barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 6 million-barrel increase, according to sources. Weekly inventory data were released a day later than usual due to Monday's Presidents' Day holiday. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 600,000 barrels each for gasoline and distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply declines of 1.1 million barrels each for gasoline and distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub fell by 2 million barrels for the week. April West Texas Intermediate crude was up $5.26, or 5.7%, at $97.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $97.14 before the supply data, finding support as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens global supplies of oil.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

ConocoPhillips CEO: Not much conversation between oil industry and Biden Administration

COP CONOCOPHILLIPS 98.80 -2.47 -2.44%. "I think it's starting to ramp up, unfortunately, I couldn’t have said that two or three weeks ago. I think wasn't much conversation going on with our administration and in our industry" said Lance during a Q&A moderated by Daniel Yergin at the CERAWeek by S&P Global" conference in Houston. "Certainly, I'll speak for myself and our company, but I think that has ramped up as sort of this whole conversation around national security and energy security is clearly moving, moving to the forefront."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures log highest finish since May 2011

Oil futures posted a third straight gain on Wednesday, with U.S. prices ending at their highest in more than a decade, with no end in sight to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to disrupt global crude supplies. The climb for oil prices followed data from the Energy Information Administration, which revealed weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies. Also Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies decided to stick to their plan for gradual output increases. "OPEC+ decisions have been consistent for several months -- even in early December when prices had weakened and there was uncertainty surrounding the demand impact from the omicron variant," said Stacey Morris, director of research at Alerian. "For Russia and the other OPEC+ members, maintaining cooperation is in their best interest." West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Hits Price Levels Not Seen Since 2008

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on the oil market effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, OPEC+'s latest meeting, the IEA's 60 million barrel reserve release and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy