ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The Great Khan to perform at the San Diego Repertory Theatre

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Michael Gene Sullivan’s provocative and brilliant new play, The...

www.kusi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Valley News

Theatre Talk – What’s running around San Diego County

Elizabeth Youngman-WestphalSpecial to Valley NewsHere is what is playing in Fallbrook and around the county.“James and the Giant Peach” opens tonight, Feb. 24 at the Bob Burton Theater, 2400 S. Stagecoach Lane, Fallbrook, continuing Friday, Feb. 25 at 2 and 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb.26 at 2 and 6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. For tickets, go to www.christiantheaterartsproject.org. Tickets are also available at the door. An-all-children cast.“The Honeymoon from Hell” is a murder-mystery-dinner-theatre cruise presented by Curtain Call Company. The first boarding is Sunday, March 6 at 6 p.m. All passengers will cruise onboard the Firehouse Que & Brew Restaurant at 1019 S. Main Ave., Fallbrook. The second show is Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m. More departures are on Su.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Sun-Journal

Punch Brothers to perform at State Theatre

The Punch Brothers, with Haley Heynderickx, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at State Theatre, 609 Congress St., in Portland. Punch Brothers are mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny, and violinist Gabe Witcher. Their accolades include a Grammy for best folk album for their 2018 release All Ashore, and praise from the media.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
iheart.com

This Is The Highest-Rated Wine Bar In San Diego

People love to head to bars, restaurants, and pubs for a nice cold beer, an exciting cocktail, or just a nice glass of wine. What about places that are dedicated to the classy drink?. Yelp has the scoop on where customers are flocking to for a delicious sip of wine,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WJON

GREAT Theatre Announces 2022 Summer Theatre Camp Lineup

ST. CLOUD -- After a year of pared-back offerings, GREAT Theatre is bringing back a full summer of theatre camps. Over 45 different camps will be offered for kids ages 4-18 throughout central Minnesota. GREAT Theatre Education Director Kendra Norton Dando says these camps offer new themes and stories and...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adolescence#Performing#Musical Theater#The San Diego Repertory#Kusi
New Jersey Stage

OCC's Repertory Theatre Company Presents "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Join the Peanuts gang at the Jay & Linda Grunin Center for the Arts as the OCC Repertory Theatre Company presents You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown for two consecutive weekends in March (March 11-13 and March 18-20). Through music and vignettes, this charming musical comedy – based on Charles M. Schulz’s famous comic strip – explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Eater

Where to Dine Solo in San Diego

When it comes to creating a true solo dining experience, some places are better than others. It’s gotta feel right. (You can’t be made to feel weird about it or like you’re taking up too much space or like your date ghosted you.) It’s gotta look right. (We’re leaving out places where you can dine alone and highlighting places where you should dine alone because they’re just lovely.) And it’s gotta taste right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Millennial Source

Where to buy flowers in San Diego

Whether you’re looking for a cute boutique that stocks fresh flowers or a florist that arranges alluring bouquets, flowers in San Diego aren’t difficult to find. Flowers can offer us a break from the monotony of San Diego’s color scheme – dusty brown, dry green and sea blue. Though you can seek out blooming patches of wildflowers in spring, San Diego residents deserve flowers all year long.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy