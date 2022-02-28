The Great Khan to perform at the San Diego Repertory Theatre

Elizabeth Youngman-WestphalSpecial to Valley NewsHere is what is playing in Fallbrook and around the county.“James and the Giant Peach” opens tonight, Feb. 24 at the Bob Burton Theater, 2400 S. Stagecoach Lane, Fallbrook, continuing Friday, Feb. 25 at 2 and 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb.26 at 2 and 6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. For tickets, go to www.christiantheaterartsproject.org. Tickets are also available at the door. An-all-children cast.“The Honeymoon from Hell” is a murder-mystery-dinner-theatre cruise presented by Curtain Call Company. The first boarding is Sunday, March 6 at 6 p.m. All passengers will cruise onboard the Firehouse Que & Brew Restaurant at 1019 S. Main Ave., Fallbrook. The second show is Monday, March 7 at 6 p.m. More departures are on Su.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO