Recap: AppFolio Q4 Earnings

 3 days ago
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AppFolio missed estimated earnings...

