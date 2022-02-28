ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zach Johnson leaving US system in place as next Ryder Cup captain

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZach Johnson was on a ski vacation in Colorado in late January when what he figured was a routine video call turned into much more. On the call was the entire Ryder Cup committee asking him to be the next American captain. "I had a pretty good ski day...

