FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (20-10, 8-9 SEC) struggled to close out No. 14 Arkansas (23-7, 12-5 SEC) on the road and fell 77-76 to drop below .500 in SEC play. The Tigers started the second half on a 7-0 run to give them a 42-35 lead over the Razorbacks, capped off by a Darius Days layup. However, LSU would miss their next six shots, opening the door for Arkansas to cut the lead down to one off an Au’Diese Toney bucket to make it 42-41.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO