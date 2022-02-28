ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

VA hospital in Memphis may be named for Black WWII pilot

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uD7L4_0eRe3vrj00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The VA Medical Center in Memphis may be renamed for a renowned Black World War II fighter pilot from Memphis.

Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) said Monday he introduced a bill to rename the hospital in honor of Lt. Col. Luke J. Weathers Jr., who was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen during the war.

Weathers, who graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, flew a P-51 fighter he named “Spirit of Beale Street” as he escorted bombers over Italy beginning in 1944.

Life of Tuskegee Airman honored at Booker T. Washington High School

He is credited with shooting down several German planes and was awarded the Air Medal with seven clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross and the American Theatre Victory Medal.

Cohen said Weathers returned to Memphis a hero and was the first Black man to receive the key to the city.

He was 90 when he died in 2011. He was buried with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Memorial service held for fallen West Memphis firefighter

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– First responders from as far away as Iowa came to pay their respects to a West Memphis firefighter who was killed in the line of duty. The mournful sound of bagpipes echoed through First Baptist Church in West Memphis Thursday morning as a family of first responders comforted the family of firefighter Jason […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Gov. Lee visits Memphis, touts plan to add troopers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Governor Bill Lee rode through Memphis with the Tennessee Highway Patrol Thursday and discussed his plan to bring 20 more troopers to Shelby County. Supporters believe the extra manpower will help local law enforcement combat interstate shootings and reckless driving. “Playing offense on the challenges of crime,” Gov. Lee said. “What is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Univ. of Memphis, Southwest CC among colleges Amazon employees can get free tuition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amazon announced Thursday that they will soon begin providing fully funded college tuition to employees at over 140 universities across the U.S., including seven Tennessee colleges. Those Tennessee colleges include: The University of Memphis Southwest Tennessee Community College Middle Tennessee State University University of Tennessee Chattanooga Chattanooga State Community College Motlow State […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis 13 to be honored by Tennessee lawmakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A group of trailblazers who integrated the schools of Memphis as young children 60 years ago, will be honored by state lawmakers in Nashville on Thursday. In 1961, 13 African-American first graders, known as the Memphis 13, bravely integrated four Memphis elementary schools. The group will be honored with a resolution on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Government
City
Arlington, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Memphis, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
WREG

New (old) name for Levitt Shell in Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 years since it was renamed after partnering with an art foundation, the Levitt Shell venue is returning to its historic name.  The directors of the Levitt Shell announced Thursday they are renaming the venue its original name –Overton Park Shell. Since partnering with the Levitt Foundation in 2005, the venue has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

London Lamar appointed interim state senator, Dist. 33

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Rep. London Lamar was selected by the Shelby County Commission on Thursday to serve as Interim Senator for the state of Tennessee, District 33, completing the term vacated by former state Sen. Katrina Robinson. Lamar (D-Memphis) will vacate her House District 91 seat to serve in the appointed Senate role. Regardless […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

City Watch issued for missing child

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Memphis Police say Jakaya Humphrey’s was last seen at Georgina Hills Middle School between 3:15 and 3:30 Thursday afternoon. She did not return home from school. Jakaya was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants with Nike Air Force One sneakers and a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
WREG

3 children hurt in shooting at Whitehaven library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said three children were hurt, one of them critically, in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Whitehaven branch library on Millbranch. Fire department officials said two boys, age 11, had been taken to Le Bonheur with gunshot wounds around 3:30. Police later confirmed that there were three victims. Two of them […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Makeda’s Cookies decides to not reopen Airways location

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The owners of Makeda’s Cookies say they have decided to not reopen the store location where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was killed in November. The news comes after Lloyd White, the owner of the building and laundromat next door to the cookie shop on Airways, said Tuesday that the growing memorial for Young […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man critically burned in South Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hospitalized in critical condition with burns to his arms and face after he was rescued from a house fire in South Memphis, fire officials said. Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of College Street near South Parkway at 6:40 Thursday morning. The cause was determined to be accidental. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were injured in a shooting in North Memphis Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said two shooting victims were found in the 1500 block of Vollintine Avenue at 5:43 p.m. Both victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not said what led to the shooting. There is no suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Hospital#Racism#The Va Medical Center#D#The Tuskegee Airmen#Tuskegee Airman#German#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

One injured in shooting at Amazon warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at a warehouse in Southeast Memphis. Memphis Police said the shooting happened at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Citation Drive. Police said one person was injured. The victim is in non-critical condition. No suspect information has been given at this time. This is an ongoing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

South Point Grocery opens in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new full-service grocery store opened its doors on the south end of downtown Thursday. Shoppers were streaming into South Point Grocery around lunchtime, a few hours after it opened near Central Station between Main Street and Second. The new venture was opened by the Castle Retail Group, which manages both High […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MSCS to invest $4M in support centers for students, parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools will be investing $4.5 million throughout the next three years to operate Family Wellness Centers within the region. The centers will be located at Cordova Middle, Booker T. Washington and Manassas High School. MSCS says the centers are designed to expand mental, social and emotional support to students and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Makeda’s Cookies will not reopen Airways location after threats, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The owners of Makeda’s Cookies said late Wednesday that they have decided against reopening the Airways Boulevard store where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was killed in November. Raven Winton, operations manager with Makeda’s, said as of Wednesday morning, the family-owned company planned to reopen the store, incorporating parts of the Young Dolph memorial […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police identify victim in Getwell shooting, crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have identified a man killed in a shooting and crash on Getwell last month as 32-year-old Jeremiah Taylor. On Feb. 25, officers responded to the 3000 block of Getwell, where a white car had smashed into a pole and was resting upside-down. The driver, who was not identified at the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Lee’s budget promises 20 more state troopers for Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twenty more Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers may be headed to Memphis-area interstates, Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday. The governor’s proposed budget would pay for the additional troopers in Shelby County with 100% state funding. City and police officials in Memphis have been requesting more state help following a spike in shootings around […]
WREG

WREG

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy