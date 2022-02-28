Tuesday marks 8 years since Myra Lewis’ disappearance

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Myra Lewis, who was two-years-old at the time of her disappearance, went missing from her Mississippi home on March 1, 2014. Eight years have passed since her disappearance, and authorities have not found her.

On the day of her disappearance, Myra was last seen by family members playing outside her home in Camden. Law enforcement spent days searching for her, but they did not find her.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $20,000 reward for information about Myra’s location. She would be 10-years-old now.

Myra Lewis in 2014.

Age progression photo of Myra Lewis.

Anyone with information about Myra can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-859-2345 or submit an anonymous tip here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.