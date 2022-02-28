ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Tuesday marks 8 years since Myra Lewis’ disappearance

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Myra Lewis, who was two-years-old at the time of her disappearance, went missing from her Mississippi home on March 1, 2014. Eight years have passed since her disappearance, and authorities have not found her.

On the day of her disappearance, Myra was last seen by family members playing outside her home in Camden. Law enforcement spent days searching for her, but they did not find her.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a $20,000 reward for information about Myra’s location. She would be 10-years-old now.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QECmQ_0eRe3gs400
    Myra Lewis in 2014.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHFAt_0eRe3gs400
    Age progression photo of Myra Lewis.

Anyone with information about Myra can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-859-2345 or submit an anonymous tip here .

3-year-old boy dies in Mississippi apartment fire

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was killed in an apartment fire in Mississippi, and four firefighters were burned while trying to save him, a fire chief said. The fire happened Tuesday evening at Cypress View apartments in Greenville. Greenville Fire Chief Ruben Brown Sr. told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it appeared […]
Lafayette County man accused of trying to record people in restroom

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a man for allegedly trying to record people in a restroom of a business. Police said they responded to the business on University Avenue on March 1. After an investigation, they arrested 19-year-old Jaxon Parker, of Lafayette County. Parker was charged with secretly photographing for lewd purposes. His […]
RebelTHON 2022 sets record

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 RebelTHON fundraiser set a new record for participants on Saturday, February 26. The University of Mississippi’s 10th annual student-driven dance marathon raised $227,148 for Children’s of Mississippi, the Children’s Miracle Network hospital at the UM Medical Center. “The students registered set a record for the organization,” said Harrison Grimes, […]
Hattiesburg man gets life sentence for murder

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder. District Attorney Lin Carter said Sidney Dewayne Watson, 63, murdered his estranged wife, Brenda Green, on October 31, 2020. Circuit Court Judge Robert Helfrich accepted Watson’s guilty plea on Wednesday, March 2. Watson will serve his sentence in the […]
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Attala County

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Durant man. Breezy News reported the crash happened in the Sallis area around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. Authorities said Yartney Greer, 34, died at the scene. Another individual was trapped during the crash and was […]
Open-mouth kiss lands woman in PA jail for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal […]
