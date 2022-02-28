ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Missionary with ties to Broken Arrow church escapes Ukraine, works to save others

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
A missionary with Oklahoma ties has evacuated Ukraine and escaped to Poland. Brandon Price says his family’s sponsoring congregation is the Broken Arrow Church of Christ.

He’s from Reno, Nevada, and he says he’s happy to have moved to Ukraine. He says, “I have loved Ukraine for 20 years now; it’s a huge part of my life.” He’s the Director of the Ukrainian Bible Institute, which is located in Kiev.

He says the day the war began, his family fled to Poland. Luckily, they left early in the morning but they still had to wait around seven hours at the border to get through.

He says, “Yes we were stuck in a very long line, but not nearly as long as the lies are now.” His family is safe in Poland, but some of their church family and friends are not. “People in our own congregation there are spending their nights in the basement of the church building, and we see pictures they send to us.”

Price adds, “Our hearts our in Ukraine, but our bodies are here.” He’s working with friends and co-ministers to get more people to Poland. He’s also working with a church, which plans to house refugees.

If people would like to give, they can go to https://www.sibi.cc/give and choose the “Global Relief Fund.” These funds are being collected by the Sunset International Bible Institute in Lubbock, Texas. All donations made here will go directly to helping Ukraine through our Bible institute in Kyiv. (If anyone would like to send a check, the instructions are also on that page.)

