Recap: NV5 Global Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
 3 days ago
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NV5 Global beat estimated...

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
Recap: Overstock.com Q4 Earnings

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Overstock.com missed estimated earnings by 7.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was up $71.36 million from the same period last...
Recap: Universal Electronics Q4 Earnings

Universal Electronics UEIC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
Recap: Coherus BioSciences Q4 Earnings

Coherus BioSciences CHRS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
Recap: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
Recap: Golden Entertainment Q4 Earnings

Golden Entertainment GDEN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
Recap: Hannon Armstrong Q4 Earnings

Hannon Armstrong HASI reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
Recap: Laredo Petroleum Q4 Earnings

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Laredo Petroleum missed estimated earnings by 4.51%, reporting an EPS of $3.39 versus an estimate of $3.55. Revenue was up $282.16 million from the same...
Recap: Apollo Endosurgery Q4 Earnings

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apollo Endosurgery missed estimated earnings by 42.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $3.31 million from the same...
Recap: Guardant Health Q4 Earnings

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:03 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Guardant Health beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.69 versus an estimate of $-1.15. Revenue was up $29.79 million from the same...
Recap: Kaiser Aluminum Q4 Earnings

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kaiser Aluminum missed estimated earnings by 78.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was up $534.00 million from the same...
Recap: Louisiana-Pacific Q4 Earnings

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Louisiana-Pacific beat estimated earnings by 10.89%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $2.02. Revenue was up $132.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Maxar Technologies Q4 Earnings

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Maxar Technologies beat estimated earnings by 1242.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $1.00 million from the same...
Chart Wars: Between Bitcoin And Ethereum, Which Cryptocurrency Has Room To Soar Higher?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were trading flat on Tuesday afternoon, after each soared about 26% over the past six days. Some analysts attribute the sharp increases to a rise in the popularity and necessity of the decentralized crypto sector following harsh Russian sanctions that have left the traditional financial system, at least in Russia, exposed.
Recap: Equitrans Midstream Q4 Earnings

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Equitrans Midstream missed estimated earnings by 163.64%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $0.11. Revenue was up $120.45 million from the same...
Recap: Matador Resources Q4 Earnings

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Matador Resources beat estimated earnings by 15.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $342.12 million from the same...
Recap: Esperion Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Esperion Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 22.03%, reporting an EPS of $-1.77 versus an estimate of $-2.27. Revenue was up $5.76 million from the same...
Recap: Diamondback Energy Q4 Earnings

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Diamondback Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.08%, reporting an EPS of $3.63 versus an estimate of $3.39. Revenue was up $1.25 billion from the same...
Recap: Ellington Financial Q4 Earnings

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ellington Financial missed estimated earnings by 6.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.47. Revenue was up $11.36 million from the same...
