Mass. schools are now maskless but how long will it last?

BOSTON (WWLP) – Today is the first day that Massachusetts students will be maskless in the classroom, but will it last forever?

It’s a celebratory day here at the statehouse because the Commonwealth has hit dozens vaccination milestones and we’ve seen a massive decline in COVID cases. That’s why students won’t have to wear masks in the classroom for the foreseeable future.

Governor Baker has been working with cities and towns to set up a comprehensive testing program at schools all across the state. As a result COVID transmission in the classroom is very low.

“Schools generally speaking are not places where there’s a lot of COVID that gets transmitted, never has been,” said Governor Baker.

Several state lawmakers have come out against the Governor’s decision to remove the mask mandate.

They worry that multi generational families will be affected by COVID transmission among kids.

The Baker administration said they are going to keep a close eye on the COVID data coming out of schools, especially over the next few weeks. But for now kids should be able to go mask free.

