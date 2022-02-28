ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mass. schools are now maskless but how long will it last?

By Jodi Reed
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Snalj_0eRe2yY700

BOSTON (WWLP) – Today is the first day that Massachusetts students will be maskless in the classroom, but will it last forever?

It’s a celebratory day here at the statehouse because the Commonwealth has hit dozens vaccination milestones and we’ve seen a massive decline in COVID cases. That’s why students won’t have to wear masks in the classroom for the foreseeable future.

Holyoke vaccine campaign provides resources to businesses

Governor Baker has been working with cities and towns to set up a comprehensive testing program at schools all across the state. As a result COVID transmission in the classroom is very low.

“Schools generally speaking are not places where there’s a lot of COVID that gets transmitted, never has been,” said Governor Baker.

Several state lawmakers have come out against the Governor’s decision to remove the mask mandate.
They worry that multi generational families will be affected by COVID transmission among kids.

The Baker administration said they are going to keep a close eye on the COVID data coming out of schools, especially over the next few weeks. But for now kids should be able to go mask free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Bird flu detected in Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is warning “highly pathogenic avian influenza” has been identified in Massachusetts that could spread rapidly and the poultry industry could be at risk if it’s not contained.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Holyoke, MA
Education
City
Holyoke, MA
Holyoke, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Education
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
Boston, MA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maskless#Commonwealth#Covid
WWLP

Baker comments on License Bill ahead of Senate debate

As he waits to see how the Senate will respond to legislation that would allow immigrants unable to prove lawful residence in Massachusetts to obtain drivers' licenses, Gov. Charlie Baker voiced his concern Thursday that the House-passed bill did not adequately protect against someone unlawfully registering to vote.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy