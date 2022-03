Barclays (NYSE:BCS) U.S.-listed stock is up 5.7% in premarket trading after the U.K.-based bank's Q4 total operating income rose from a year ago, but slipped from Q3. During the quarter net interest income rose both compared with Q3 and Q4 2020, while net trading income fell against both periods. Net fee, commission, and other income slipped from Q3 but rose from the year-ago period.

