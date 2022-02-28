Deputies: Speed, alcohol factors in Montcalm Twp. crash

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a Sunday morning crash that left a woman injured.

Around 2:10 a.m., emergency crews were sent to South Greenville Road near West Dickerson Lake Road for a reported one-vehicle crash.

Responding deputies with the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office learned that 2020 Dodge Challenger, driven by a 44-year-old Belding woman, was driving southbound on South Greenville Road and lost control of her car, hitting multiple trees.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said it appears that the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

