ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

PM Update: Seasonable conditions tonight before it turns warmer Tuesday

By Ian Livingston
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs around 50 this afternoon are just a bit below normal. Light wind and lots of sun helped remind us that meteorological spring begins Tuesday. And after tonight’s temperatures, we’ll be welcoming it in style. Highs may reach 60 in the city. Surely the pollen count...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Snow Update: Monday & Tuesday

We are still expecting significant travel impacts for both Monday and Tuesday as a result of the snow in the forecast. Hence, the ALERT DAY status is still in place. Expect anywhere between 3"-5" of snow for most of the area, with higher snowfall totals expected in southern Minnesota. Mix conditions will be prominent over northern Iowa early on, which will limit snowfall totals. However, that will also result in higher ice accumulation as a result of possible freezing rain and pave the way for more icy spots on roads. Roads will already be getting slick from slushy spots as cars are driving on the roads. Blowing snow will be out as winds continue to blow 15-20 MPH and gust 30 MPH. Combine this with the actual snowfall itself, and there are expected to be points where we see whiteout conditions. As such, you will need extra time heading to and from work both Monday and Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Dry and pleasant tonight; rain Tuesday

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how it will be dry and pleasant Monday night. But showers are likely Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s. Showers will end early Wednesday, clearing in the afternoon with temperatures rising to the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Post
NBC Chicago

Forecast: Windy, Warmer Conditions Expected Sunday

Chicago-area residents will wake up Sunday to temperatures that are already warmer than Saturday’s frigid high, and readings will continue to climb along with wind speeds throughout the day. According to forecast models, high temperatures Sunday will be above normal for this time of year, climbing into the 40s...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Carolina

Foggy and mild conditions tonight

After a bout of heavy rain on Wednesday morning, we worked back into sunnier skies during the afternoon hours. Looking ahead to tonight, we'll need to be prepared for some patchy fog to take hold as some clouds also creep back into our skies. Stay alert for changes in visibility if you will be traveling overnight into Thursday morning. Lows will remain quite mild, ranging from the low to mid 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Drizzle turns to snow into Tuesday

With temperatures below freezing, that will lead to some light icing. A glaze to 1/10" of ice is possible tonight into Tuesday morning. The thickest accumulation will be south of I90. Snow showers will also take over too, earliest to the north. The biggest surge of moisture will mean snow...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WJCL

Sunny, seasonable for the weekend, but warmer weather returning

We'll have a clear and cold start to the weekend with feels-like temperatures falling below freezing thanks to a light breeze out of the northwest. We'll keep the sunshine around, along with much more seasonable temperatures for the weekend. The winds along the coast will pick up later in the...
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

Rainy Conditions Return on Tuesday

We will see increasing clouds as we head through our Monday evening. Most of the showers will hold off until the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday morning, but a stray shower is possible after midnight. Temperatures will be very mild tonight as we only drop into the mid and upper 40s. No mixing is expected, we will just be too warm and stay all rain.
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

Pretty weekend before warmer temps return

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s a very warm start to the day, after we tied our record-high temp of 83 degrees on Thursday. Action News Jax Meteorologist Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a cold front that will come through this afternoon with some rain, but not a major amount. We’ll probably see about .10 to .25 of an inch.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KSNT

Very cold tonight with a much warmer weekend ahead

Tonight, there could be a few clouds moving through at times, but otherwise we’ll be clear. That will allow temperatures to dip back to around 10° for another very cold night. Starting tomorrow, the pattern is favoring a decent warm-up for the last few days of February and...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS42.com

Warmer and very wet weather this week. Weather Aware on Tuesday night

Get ready for some unsettled weather this week. A warm front will move up from the Gulf of Mexico today across Alabama thanks to a ridge of high pressure over the SE Gulf of Mexico. This will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms starting now and continuing through the evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. High temperatures will only be in the lower 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
Atlantic City Press

Warmer and wetter, your Tuesday forecast

It won't be a washout, but rain showers will be around Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures turn balmy-for-February. That all comes crashing down at the end of the week as a storm looks to bring a wintry mix to rain. Meteorologist Joe Martucci is here with the latest.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVQ

Warmer Monday ahead of heavy rain Tuesday

Warm and breezy conditions are on the way for your President’s Day. Afternoon highs will be pushing the mid-60s, with clouds building later in the day. Rain chances hold off for much of the day before moving in tonight. The rain moving in overnight is just the first of two strong storm systems moving through the region this week.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTAJ

Quiet tonight, scattered showers Tuesday evening

Tonight, we sit quiet with increasing clouds to our north. Expect party cloudy skies and lows dropping into the mid-20s. Winds will shift out of southwest tonight after midnight. Tuesday, milder air moves back in with the help of warm air advection due to southwesterly winds. Highs by the afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy