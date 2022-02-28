Apple TV+ deal to stream MLB games still on deck, but it might not be exclusive

The media measurement giant is expected as soon as Wednesday to announce it will issue streaming data from connected TV sets, according to two people familiar with the matter. The information, Nielsen is expected to tell clients, will give advertisers, media buyers and media companies more information in their efforts to understand how audiences are behaving across a range of different screens. The new release comes just days after Nielsen sent a letter to clients telling them it intends to make so-called “big data,” that includes more granular measurement of TV audiences, available alongside its traditional measures of total linear viewership by age and gender. And it also comes as Nielsen is wrangling with TV networks over which industry yardstick will be paramount in the coming upfront ad-sales marketplace.

