ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Apple TV+ deal to stream MLB games still on deck, but it might not be exclusive

By Allison McDaniel
9to5Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReported by the New York Post today, NBC is in talks to stream Major League Baseball games on its streaming service, Peacock. This news comes after last month’s report that an Apple TV+ deal is in the works to stream live MLB games...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

‘Suspicion’ now streaming on Apple TV+

Another bingeable, intense thriller is now streaming over on Apple TV+ and it has everyone on the edge of their seats. We sit down with not one, but two of the stars of the latest hit show to hear what’s in store for first-time viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

The one feature Apple TV is still missing

Apple TV is still the best streaming device you can buy. No advertising (and thus far less tracking). Clean interface. Powerful hardware. It’s also one of the more expensive options, but you get what you pay for. Digital Trends’ Caleb Denison does a great job breaking down all the...
ELECTRONICS
thebrag.com

Here’s all the streaming goodness available on Apple TV+ in March

There’s a bunch of new must-see movies and TV shows set to arrive on Apple TV+ in March. A new limited series based on a popular podcast arrives on the streaming platform on March 18th. WeCrashed follows the rise and fall of WeWork, one of the world’s most valuable startups, looking at the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible. The cast is incredibly strong, with America Ferrara backing up leads Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
SFGate

Nielsen Set to Release New Streaming Data in TV’s Measurement Wars (EXCLUSIVE)

The media measurement giant is expected as soon as Wednesday to announce it will issue streaming data from connected TV sets, according to two people familiar with the matter. The information, Nielsen is expected to tell clients, will give advertisers, media buyers and media companies more information in their efforts to understand how audiences are behaving across a range of different screens. The new release comes just days after Nielsen sent a letter to clients telling them it intends to make so-called “big data,” that includes more granular measurement of TV audiences, available alongside its traditional measures of total linear viewership by age and gender. And it also comes as Nielsen is wrangling with TV networks over which industry yardstick will be paramount in the coming upfront ad-sales marketplace.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

MLB Is Reportedly Set To Make 1 Final Offer

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player’s Association have been going back and forth in contract talks for weeks. Unfortunately, there has been no fruit to their labor talks thus far. Over the past two days, it seemed like the two sides were building momentum to a possible deal.
MLB
Seeking Alpha

Lions Gate: Still Playing The Content/Streaming Game

Lions Gate did not impress in the latest quarter, but the consolidation thesis remains. Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) (LGF.B) is still in the midst of the great wait - as in, waiting for a corporate suitor to take the company's shares off its hands. Consolidation will come at some point, but it's a more complex situation for a studio that is bigger than one of those recent production-company deals but smaller than a Paramount Global (PARA). And one whose exact story is rather opaque.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Apple News#Mlb Network#The New York Post#Nbc#Major League Baseball#Peacock#The Mlb Network#Sportskit#Ios#Tvos
TechRadar

Huge TV deal: this 50-inch 4K TV drops to $288 in exclusive Walmart Plus deal

If you're looking to score a cheap TV, then you're in luck. Walmart just released incredible deals exclusively for its Walmart Plus members, and our favorite bargain from the bunch is this 50-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for a stunningly low price of just $288 (was $699). That's a whopping $411 discount and an incredible price for a mid-size 4K smart TV.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
9to5Mac

March 8 #AppleEvent special hashflag now live on Twitter

Apple today announced its first special 2022 event for March 8, which was given the tagline “Peek performance.” Now the company has added a new hashflag icon to Twitter when you tweet something using the official #AppleEvent hashtag. A hashflag is an icon displayed next to some special...
INTERNET
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Progress made, league extends self-imposed deadline to 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout is on the precipice of compromising the regular season. Monday marked the league's self-imposed deadline for when a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached before regular-season games are canceled. This would mark the first time in 27 years that regular-season contests are impacted by a work stoppage. (The 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.)
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB lockout news: Live updates as owners, MLBPA fail to reach deal ahead of league's deadline

After an extension of Monday's informal deadline, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association were unable to strike a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday that would end the owner-imposed lockout. MLB, which set a 5 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday for a deal, made what it called its "final" offer Tuesday afternoon, which was unanimously rejected by the union, per multiple reports.
MLB
9to5Mac

Is Apple really working on a foldable MacBook display? And if so, why?

Two credible sources have suggested that Apple is working on a foldable MacBook display, and that this might unfold to see the largest screen ever created for a portable Apple device – around 20 inches. We’ve this morning seen one possible take on what such a product might look...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Here’s everything Apple could announce at its March 8 ‘Peek performance’ special event

Apple has officially announced its newest event will be broadcast worldwide on March 8. With the event having been rumored for weeks, we’re excited to see what’s lined up. Read on for a roundup of what Apple could announce at its spring event next week, including an iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, and more. The Cupertino company has a great deal planned for 2022, and 9to5Mac is here to cover it all for you.
BUSINESS
SFGate

Apple Might Be the Surprise Winner in the Streaming Race to Win Best Picture

Oscars Predictions: Best Director -- Can Jane Campion Hold Onto Her Frontrunner Status?. The best picture Oscar race is in a dead heat, with any number of paths to victory. But there’s another fierce competition, years in the making, to be the first streaming giant to win the Academy Awards’ most coveted honor.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Executive Producer Callum Greene Signs Amazon First-Look Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Callum Greene and Sara Greene’s Bright Greene production banner has entered into a first-look deal with Amazon, Variety has learned. Callum is an executive producer on Amazon’s highly-anticipated TV series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Under the deal, Bright Greene will develop and produce new projects for Amazon’s streaming platform. UTA brokered the deal on behalf of Bright Greene.
TV SERIES
9to5Mac

Trivia Crack quiz show streaming through Netflix next month

Coming to an Apple TV near you is Netflix’s interactive daily trivia show, Trivia Quest. The show is based off of the long-time popular game Trivia Crack. The series will have 24 questions each day throughout the month of April. The questions will be similar to the ones in the game.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy