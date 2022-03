After a nearly one-month hiatus, Ghosts returned to CBS tonight and the episode centering around Roman Zaragoza's character Sasappis had some very special meaning for the series star. In the episode "Ghostwriter," which finds the Native American house ghost offering to help Sam (Rose McIver) complete the B&B website so that she and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) can start taking reservations and get their business booming. But as things come to a head between Sam and Sasappis over creative differences, there was a deeper story at the core of the season's 14th episode. One that finds Zaragoza sharing some very heartfelt and weighty scenes with his real-life father, Gregory Zaragoza — best known for his roles in Last of the Mohicans, Stumptown, and Yellowstone.

