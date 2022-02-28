IDs Released Of Final Two Victims After Four Killed In I-84 Wrong-Way Crash

Connecticut State Police investigators released the IDs of the final two victims after four people were killed in a wrong-way weekend crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

Connecticut State Police investigators released the IDs of the final two victims after four people were killed in a wrong-way weekend crash.

Hartford resident Natachia Izekia Rivera-Hall was driving the wrong way on I-84 traveling west in the eastbound lanes early on Saturday, Feb. 26 when she struck a truck head-on, sending both vehicles caroming into the roadway.

Police were able to initially identify Rivera-Hall and one of her passengers, Hartford resident April Slade, age 40, though two others were temporarily unidentified.

On Monday, Feb. 28, investigators released the names of the other two victims of the fatal crash: Hartford residents Yarelis Ramos, age 37, and Quashonda Grant, age 31.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The issue of wrong-way drivers is one that is not unique to our state. It is a battle that is faced nationwide and unfortunately is not something new,” state police officials said. “When calls are received reporting wrong-way drivers, State Police respond swiftly as we fully recognize the imminent danger involved."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information has been asked to contact Connecticut State Police trooper John Wilson at Troop H by calling (860) 534-1098 or by emailing john.wilson@ct.gov.

“In general, contributing factors that lead to wrong-way drivers are not limited to those who are impaired, they can also involve those experiencing mental crisis, disoriented drivers who may be experiencing the effects of illness, and even severe weather conditions that can limit visibility,” officials noted.

“Wrong way drivers are often identified by troopers who encounter them on patrol traveling the highway as well as members of the public who report them through 911,” they continued. “We urge the public to continue to call 911 immediately when they witness these drivers on the roadway.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.