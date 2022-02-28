ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

IDs Released Of Final Two Victims After Four Killed In I-84 Wrong-Way Crash

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTL4V_0eRe26PU00
Connecticut State Police investigators released the IDs of the final two victims after four people were killed in a wrong-way weekend crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

Connecticut State Police investigators released the IDs of the final two victims after four people were killed in a wrong-way weekend crash.

Hartford resident Natachia Izekia Rivera-Hall was driving the wrong way on I-84 traveling west in the eastbound lanes early on Saturday, Feb. 26 when she struck a truck head-on, sending both vehicles caroming into the roadway.

Police were able to initially identify Rivera-Hall and one of her passengers, Hartford resident April Slade, age 40, though two others were temporarily unidentified.

On Monday, Feb. 28, investigators released the names of the other two victims of the fatal crash: Hartford residents Yarelis Ramos, age 37, and Quashonda Grant, age 31.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The issue of wrong-way drivers is one that is not unique to our state. It is a battle that is faced nationwide and unfortunately is not something new,” state police officials said. “When calls are received reporting wrong-way drivers, State Police respond swiftly as we fully recognize the imminent danger involved."

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information has been asked to contact Connecticut State Police trooper John Wilson at Troop H by calling (860) 534-1098 or by emailing john.wilson@ct.gov.

“In general, contributing factors that lead to wrong-way drivers are not limited to those who are impaired, they can also involve those experiencing mental crisis, disoriented drivers who may be experiencing the effects of illness, and even severe weather conditions that can limit visibility,” officials noted.

 “Wrong way drivers are often identified by troopers who encounter them on patrol traveling the highway as well as members of the public who report them through 911,” they continued. “We urge the public to continue to call 911 immediately when they witness these drivers on the roadway.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

SRV SRV
2d ago

I have been thinking about these wrong way accidents and they have been so unfortunate and sad beyond words. May God strengthen these families and covers them in comfort and love in this very difficult time, I pray in Jesus name. Amen

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

State Trooper's Cruiser Crashes In South Jersey

A New Jersey State trooper escaped serious injury when his cruiser crashed in South Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred at 12:39 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 on Route 45 south near Acton Station Road in Mannington Township, a State Police spokesman said. There was a collision between the State...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Cars
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Hartford, CT
Accidents
Hartford, CT
Cars
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 84#Ids#Traffic Accident#Connecticut State Police#Rivera Hall#Troop H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Police Seek Clues As Lehigh Valley Witness Reports Seeing Man Shove Victim In Car, Drive Away

Police are seeking clues after a witness reported seeing a man shove another person into a vehicle and drive off in the Lehigh Valley area earlier this week. Officers responding to the disturbance report near the intersection of Lower Way and Clover Hollow Road in Palmer Township were told by the witness that a Black man driving a black Dodge with New Jersey plates shoved someone into the car and drove away just after 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, local police said in a release.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

PA Woman Found Dead In Basement 3 Days After Partner Died

Three days before a Pennsylvania woman was found dead in a basement, her partner died, according to her social media. Angela “Angie” Grace Faidley, 45, of Connellsville, was found dead in the basement of a home in the 2100 block of 2nd Street in South Connellsville Boro, Fayette County on Tuesday, Mar. 1, shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to an updated release by Pennsylvania state police.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
227K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy