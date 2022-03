John Caldwell, Workforce Consultant for Job Service Kalispell, believes an innovative approach to retention can help local companies avoid the challenges of the current labor market. Caldwell maintains a “dynamic list of retention strategies” that he is confident can help area employers avoid the pitfalls of the so-called “great resignation.” Primary among Caldwell’s strategies is an emphasis on company culture. “I truly believe you have full control over that, your brand and your culture,” said Caldwell at a Kalispell Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Caldwell stressed the importance of maintaining a positive brand image both internally and externally....

