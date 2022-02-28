ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ONEOK reports earnings of $1.5B in 2021

By From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocally based energy company ONEOK on Monday reported earnings of $1.5 billion, or $3.35 per diluted share, in 2021. That compared to $612.8 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, in 2020. For...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tulsa World

Williams' net income soars to $1.5B in 2021

Williams on Monday reported 2021 earnings of $1.5 billion, or $1.24 per diluted share, compared to $208 million, or 17 cents per diluted share a year ago. The Tulsa-based energy company also reported fourth-quarter net income of $620 million, or 51 cents per diluted share, compared to $115 million, or 9 cents per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Walmart reports earnings beat, raises dividend

Walmart Inc. WMT, +4.01% shares rose 3% in Thursday premarket trading after the retail giant reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations and raised its dividend. Net income totaled $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share, after a loss of $2.09 billion, or 74 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.53 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.50. Revenue of $152.87 billion was up from $152.08 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $151.72 billion. E-commerce sales were up 1% year-over-year, but soared 70% on a two-year stack. Walmart International sales were down 22.6% to $27 billion, impacted by $10.1 billion due to divestitures. Walmart U.S. comp sales, excluding fuel, were up 5.6% with transactions up 3.1% and average ticket up 2.4%. The FactSet consensus was for a U.S. comp sales increase of 6%. For full-year 2023, Walmart is guiding for U.S. comp sales growth of slightly above 3%, excluding fuel, and EPS growth in the mid-single digits. The FactSet consensus is for U.S. comp growth of 2.7% and EPS of $6.70, implying about about 4% growth. Walmart also raised its annual dividend about 2% to $2.24 per share for fiscal 2023. The first installment of 56 cents per share will be paid on April 4 to shareholders of record as of March 18. Walmart stock has tumbled 9.3% over the last year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Hutch Post

Kroger to release earnings report Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The latest round of earnings reports for companies with ties to Hutchinson and Reno County comes to an end Thursday when Kroger releases its quarterly report. The parent company of Dillons will try to keep momentum going from a strong third quarter where it reported Kroger’s...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneok#Energy Company
Front Office Sports

DraftKings Raises Full-Year Guidance Amid $1.5B Loss

DraftKings raised its revenue guidance for the financial year following the sportsbook’s latest earnings report on Friday, but its shares took a tumble due to concerns over profitability. The Boston-based company generated $473 million in revenue in Q4 2021, a 47% increase compared to the same period the year...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

ONEOK: A 6% Yielding Midstream With Upside And Possibly An Acquisition Target

ONEOK has paid a quarterly dividend for the past 50 years and is currently an income investor's dream with a 14% CARG from 2000 - 2020. Energy companies outpaced the S&P in 2021, and since my last article on ONEOK (OKE), which was published on 6/3/21, shares have appreciated by 15.95% compared to the S&P 500's 4.51%. When you factor in dividends, OKE has a total return of 21.6% over this period. While OKE has continued to recover, shares are still trading below their pre-pandemic levels. Since the pandemic crash roughly 2 years ago, exploration and production companies such as ConocoPhillips (COP), Chevron (CVX), and Exxon Mobil (XOM) have more than recovered with a helping hand from strong commodity pricing. Energy infrastructure companies such as OKE, Energy Transfer (ET), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and Kinder Morgan (KMI) still haven't reached their early 2020 levels.
MARKETS
Benzinga

B&G Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. B&G Foods missed estimated earnings by 9.3%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.43. Revenue was up $61.55 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

ONEOK GAAP EPS of $0.85 misses by $0.04

FY2022 Guidance: 13% increase of net income midpoint to $1.69 billion; 7% increase of adjusted EBITDA midpoint to $3.62 billion; Total capital expenditures midpoint of $975 million; and GAAP EPS to be in the range of $3.45-$4.07. D. |. Would like to see OKE sold down over this "miss". Haven't...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

B&G Foods Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $591.15M (+15.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, BGS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Jacksonville Daily Record

Report: Fanatics Inc. raises $1.5 billion from a new investor group

Jacksonville-based sports merchandising firm Fanatics Inc. raised $1.5 billion from a new group of investors that pushed the value of the company to $27 billion, according to March 2 report by The Wall Street Journal. The company was valued at $18 billion in mid-2021 but continues to attract new investors...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Reuters

Grab shares crash as revenue plunges on promotions, driver incentives

March 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Grab tumbled 37% on Thursday after Southeast Asia's no. 1 ride-hailing and food delivery firm posted a $1.1 billion quarterly loss and a worse-than-expected drop in revenue, hit by promotional offers and higher driver incentives. Singapore-based Grab Holdings Ltd has poured money into incentives...
MARKETS
WWD

Fanatics Valued at $27B After Raising Another $1.5B in Funding

Click here to read the full article. Fanatics may be inching ever closer to its long-expected IPO. On Wednesday, the digital sports and merchandising platform raised another $1.5 billion, which now values the company at $27 billion.More from WWDDior's Paris Flagship Set to Reopen After RenovationsBackstage at Balmain RTW Fall 2022Front Row at Balmain RTW Fall 2022 The investors in this round include BlackRock, Fidelity and MSD Capital, Michael Dell’s private investment firm. The investors were drawn to the strength of Fanatics’ core commerce business as well as its “significant” growth opportunities, according to one source. A spokesman for Fanatics declined to comment...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy