Washington, DC

Road closures, security measures announced prior to State of the Union; D.C. National Guard activated

By Makea Luzader
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — As President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address approaches, D.C. officials gathered on Monday to address what measures are being taken to ensure security across the district on this date.

Officials said that D.C. National Guard has been activated and will be in the city until March 7.

Officials with the Metropolitan Police Department also asked that anyone who may see anything during this period call police at 202-727-9099 or anonymously text tips to 50411.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated the State of the Union as a “national special security event” since 2018. The Secret Service has been working as the primary organizers for these events.

The United States Capitol Police announced the following closures before and during Tuesday’s State of the Union:

Beginning at 5:30 pm on March 1 , the following streets will be closed to traffic:

  • East Capitol Street between Second Street, NE/SE and First Street, NE/SE
  • Constitution Avenue between Second Street, NE and Louisiana Avenue, NW
  • D Street between Second Street, NE and First Street, NE
  • First Street between Constitution Avenue, NE and Independence Avenue, SE
  • New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW and Constitution Avenue, NW
  • First Street between Louisiana Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street, NW and Third Street, NW
  • Maryland Avenue between First Street, SW and Third Street, SW
  • Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW and Second Street, SE

Beginning at 7:00 pm on March 1 , the following streets will be closed to traffic:

  • Second Street from Constitution Avenue, NE to East Capitol Street, NE/SE
  • First Street from Columbus Circle to D Street, NE
  • Delaware Avenue from Columbus Circle to D Street, NE
  • D Street from First Street, NE to Louisiana Avenue, NW
  • Louisiana Avenue from C Street, NW to Constitution Avenue, NW
  • First Street from C Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW
  • Constitution Avenue from Third Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW
  • Independence Avenue from Third Street, SW to Washington Avenue, SW
  • Washington Avenue from Independence Avenue, SW to Second Street, SW
