UN Climate Report: 'Atlas Of Human Suffering' Worse, Bigger

By Associated Press
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new United Nations report on how climate change harms people and the environment reads like an atlas of human and planetary suffering....

News On 6

Report: Climate Change Brings Extreme, Early Impact To South America

Scientists have long been warning that extreme weather would cause calamity in the future. But in Latin America — which in just the last month has had deadly landslides in Brazil, wildfire in Argentine wetlands and flooding in the Amazon so severe it ruined harvests — that future is already here.
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

Window to reverse climate change human suffering almost closed: U.N.

Paris — After decades of talking tough on global warming while greenhouse gas emissions rose, the world and its leaders were confronted Monday by a horrifying “atlas of human suffering” and the promise of far worse to come. Nearly half the planet’s population is highly vulnerable to...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

UN: Africa, already suffering from warming, will see worse

Although Africa has contributed relatively little to the planet's greenhouse gas emissions, the continent has suffered some of the world's heaviest impacts of climate change, from famine to flooding. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
AFRICA
The Conversation U.S.

Transformational change is coming to how people live on Earth, UN climate adaptation report warns: Which path will humanity choose?

Governments have delayed action on climate change for too long, and incremental changes in energy and food production will no longer be enough to create a climate-resilient future, a new analysis from scientists around the world warns. The world is already seeing harmful impacts from climate change, including extreme storms, heat waves and other changes that have pushed some natural and human systems to the limits of their ability to adapt. As temperatures continue to rise, transformational change is coming to how people live on Earth. Countries can either plan their transformations, or they can face the destructive, often chaotic...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

IPCC climate report - live: ‘Atlas of human suffering’ shows how crisis will impact billions across world

Half of the world are highly vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis, according to a new landmark UN report which has been called an “atlas of human suffering”. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said global warming was “a threat to human wellbeing and planetary health” as it explored how rising temperatures are affecting communities and ecosystems, and what capacity there is to adapt.More than 200 scientists from around the world have contributed to the latest assessment, which is considered the most authoritative look at the climate crisis and is published every seven years. The UN secretary-general said the report showed “damning indictment of failed climate leadership”. Read More Billions to suffer impacts of climate crisis as window for action rapidly closes, warns major IPCC reportIPCC report: 10 key findings from major global climate assessmentHeat-related deaths in Europe may treble if world warms 3C, warns IPCC report
ENVIRONMENT

