ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

After 25 years, we say goodbye to "Arthur"

By WBUR
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You hear the opening drum riff, the reggae beat, and then the lyrics, “Every day when you’re walking down the street, and everybody that you meet, has an original point...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 3

Related
NewsTimes

‘Arthur’ Creator on Ending the Beloved Series After 25 Years, Arthur’s Racial Identity and the ‘New Puzzles’ Ahead

The students of Lakewood Elementary may be all grown up, but “Arthur” isn’t really ending. The PBS Kids series, based on Marc Brown’s picture books of the same name, is the longest running animated children’s show in TV history, and on Feb. 21 aired the four episodes that comprise the 25th and final season. But at 75, Brown finds himself invigorated by possibilities that remain for his beloved aardvark, including podcasts, games and more.
TV SERIES
NYLON

Mikey Madison Says Goodbye

At the top of the year, Mikey Madison joined the echelons of iconic scream queens with her turn in 2022’s Scream, alongside fellow next-gen Hollywood stars including Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding. “I was so shocked when I was told about the box office numbers,” Madison says now. “I knew that people loved the franchise, but I think because I'm not on social media, I'm really disconnected from hearing people's perspectives on it. I'm so happy that people like it and that makes me feel incredibly happy and lucky that I was able to be a part of something that was so beloved.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Wears Fitted Dress Out To Lunch With Husband Joe Jonas & Willa, 1 — Photos

Sophie Turner glowed as she held adorable daughter Willa, 1, while heading to lunch with Joe Jonas and other friends. Sophie Turner, 25, rocked a fitted teal dress out to lunch with husband Joe Jonas, 32, and their sweet daughter Willa, 1. The Game Of Thrones alum cradled their baby girl as they walked alongside a sidewalk headed to a restaurant on Friday, Feb. 12, clearly enjoying the sunny and clear day. Sophie embraced the warmer temperature with the ’90s inspired spaghetti strap cut, which she paired with a casual pair of white Nike sneakers with a teal accent to match her cotton dress.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbs Kids
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

How Grey's Anatomy Is Saying Goodbye To Another Series Regular After The Eventful Winter Premiere

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the Station 19 episode “Started from the Bottom” and Grey’s Anatomy’s “No Time to Die” from the winter premiere crossover. The Grey’s Anatomy winter finale left multiple lives hanging in the balance, with Owen Hunt stuck in a vehicle that fell down a cliff, Megan Hunt’s son Farouk waiting on a donor heart, and David Montgomery failing to disclose an illness ahead of surgery. In the end, the longtime ABC medical drama did lose one of its series regulars, but it was surprisingly Cormac Hayes, played by Richard Flood, who announced his exit from the show, when he gave Miranda Bailey his notice during the most recent episode, “No Time to Die.”
TV SERIES
Variety

Morgan Stevens, ‘Fame’ and ‘Melrose Place’ Actor, Dies at 70

Morgan Stevens, an actor best known for his role as the teacher David Reardon in the television series “Fame” and his recurring role on popular 1990s series “Melrose Place,” died Jan. 26 of heart disease at his home in Hollywood, according to the L.A. Coroner’s office. He was 70 years old. Born Calvin Morgan Stevens in Knoxville, Tenn., his screen credits spanned three decades, with the actor primarily establishing himself in television. His first credited role came in 1979, with a guest appearance on the Bonnie Franklin-starring CBS sitcom “One Day at a Time.” Stevens joined the ensemble of the syndicated drama...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
Press Democrat

Kathryn Kates, actress of ‘Seinfeld’ babka fame, dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, who appeared as a counterwoman in two memorable scenes from “Seinfeld” involving baked goods in short supply — chocolate babkas and marble rye bread — and racked up numerous screen credits over nearly 50 years, died on Jan. 22 at her brother’s home in Lake Worth, Florida. She was 73.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Wings, Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman Actress Farrah Forke, Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, star of NBC's Wings and Lois and Clark: The New Adventure of Superman, died on Friday, February 25th at the age of 54. Forke's family announced that she passed away at her home in Texas after a long battle with cancer. She portrayed the helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on Wings from 1990-1997 through Seasons 4-6, and was a love interest for Tim Daly's Joe and Steven Weber's Brian Hackett. She also played attorney Mayson Drake on Season 2 of ABC's Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1994-1995.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Maude’ Star Adrienne Barbeau Describes TV Mother, Bea Arthur

The country first really saw Adrienne Barbeau in the early 1970s. That’s when she played the daughter on Maude. And she had a terrific woman playing her mother. After all, Bea Arthur brought Maude to life. And without Maude, Arthur might not have played Dorothy on Golden Girls. Can you imagine our TV lives without that show? Coincidentally, Maude also gave us Rue McClanahan as Arthur’s best friend. Years later, McClanahan talked Arthur into joining the cast of Golden Girls.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Alison Sweeney Stars Opposite Former Salem Castmate in Hallmark’s Much-Anticipated The Wedding Veil Trilogy Finale Movie

Last weekend the Hallmark Channel aired the second installment of its The Wedding Veil trilogy and you won’t want to miss the final premiere of the event, starring Days of Our Lives fave Alison Sweeney (Sami) as Tracy, on Saturday, February 19, at 8 pm. As an added bonus, she’ll play opposite her former castmate Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas Alamain) as Nick.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to William Frawley Before, During and After Playing Fred Mertz on ‘I Love Lucy’

If there is one person from the cast of Classic TV sitcom I Love Lucy who seems to remain a mystery all these years later, it would be actor William Frawley, who played Fred Mertz, husband of Ethel (Vivian Vance) and best friend to Lucy and Ricky Ricardo (Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz). When that show ended its run, Bill did move on to My Three Sons where he was beloved, but people nonetheless know so little about him — which is particularly unfortunate when you consider the longevity of his career.
TV & VIDEOS
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy