ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

AAON earnings dip in fourth quarter, as well for entire year

By From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarnings for Tulsa-based AAON dropped about 25.6% in 2021, the company reported Monday. Net income for the heating and air conditioning equipment manufacturer was $58.7 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $79 million,...

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Tanger Outlets Reports Strong Fourth Quarter, Year

Click here to read the full article. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported a strong fourth quarter, marked by gains across most metrics, record high productivity and healthy traffic and sales. The operator of outlet centers said net income available to common shareholders was $0.12 a share, or $13 million, compared to net income of zero cents a share, or $300,000, for the 2020 period.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsBehind The Veil at Hermès' San Francisco Reopening Same-center operating income rose to $82.8 million for the quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Quaker Houghton Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings and Investor Call

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) announced the following schedule and contact information for its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release and investor call. Earnings Release:. February 24, 2022 (after market close) Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton’s. website at https://investors.quakerhoughton.com/. Teleconference:. February...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Best Buy faced challenging holiday as sales dipped in fourth quarter

Best Buy's holiday sales and profits were constrained by product shortages and reduced store hours as the Omicron variant swept the country, but executives took an upbeat view on its long-term growth and its stock rose in pre-trading indications. The company's profit fell 28% and sales were down 3% during...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aaon#Air Conditioning
Benzinga

Recap: AAON Q4 Earnings

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AAON missed estimated earnings by 35.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.28. Revenue was up $19.58 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Argentina's YPF sees fourth-quarter profit dip by more than half

March 3 (Reuters) - Argentine state oil company YPF (YPFD.BA) on Thursday posted a $247 million net profit in the fourth quarter 2021, a 54% drop compared to the year-ago period. The company said profit was hurt by high international prices that could not be fully passed onto local customers....
INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy