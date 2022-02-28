AAON earnings dip in fourth quarter, as well for entire year

Click here to read the full article. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported a strong fourth quarter, marked by gains across most metrics, record high productivity and healthy traffic and sales.
The operator of outlet centers said net income available to common shareholders was $0.12 a share, or $13 million, compared to net income of zero cents a share, or $300,000, for the 2020 period.
Same-center operating income rose to $82.8 million for the quarter...
