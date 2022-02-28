Benzie Central hoops defeats Glen Lake, wins Northwest Conference

Michael Wooten shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter on Friday night. (Courtesy photo/Submitted by Jill Robinson)

BENZIE COUNTY – The Huskies celebrated following a 58-45 victory over Glen Lake, having won the Northwest Conference outright for the first time since 2011-12.

"It was just such a great environment, to begin with, win or lose, it was one of the best high school environments I've ever been around," Benzie Central coach Joshua Crocker said. "The gym was packed; it was the fullest it's been in the time I've been here … obviously, both teams played really well.

"It was just so much fun to be in."

Crocker added the moment was special, particularly for the Huskies' seven seniors.

"To do something we haven't done in a decade, which is win the conference and end their streak – it was just gratifying," said Crocker. "I was really proud of the guys for their effort. But, especially Nate (Childers) and Quinn (Zickert), I've had those guys on the team since my very first days here."

He continued, "When they were sophomores, we brought them up, and the amount of time they put in and the improvement they've experienced has just been tremendous. And then guys like Michael (Wooten), Chaz (Grundy), and Kevin (Hubbell) – to watch them grow … and watch them put this all together. So, I'm proud of them, and I'm happy for them too."

Two regular-season games remain against Cadillac and Traverse City West before the MHSAA Division III district tournament begins, meaning Benzie Central must stay focused.

After the Huskies' last league title, they fell to Kingsley, 32-30, in the first round of the postseason.

And this year, the field is jam-packed with quality opponents, including Elk Rapids (12-5), Glen Lake (15-4), Traverse City St. Francis (17-2), and Mancelona (13-6).

Benzie Central wants to avoid a letdown at all costs.

"It's a loaded district … but I try to get them to focus on the things they can control, and that's their effort and attitude," Crocker said. "It comes down to their ability to execute, and I know that sounds like one of those cliché things. But you can only focus on what you can control if you want to be successful.

"Our guys are up to the challenge."

It continues to be a season of firsts for the Huskies, sweeping Frankfort, a feat they hadn't accomplished in a decade, alongside the teams' conference crown.

Now, their sights are set on a district title, an accolade they haven't won since 2015-16.

However, the road there won't be easy with a potential rubber match against the Lakers on the horizon.

"There's the possibility that Elk Rapids knocks them off, and we get a different matchup, but I'm not worried per se," said Crocker. "I'm supremely confident in our players and their ability, but certainly, playing them a third time and on their home court for the second time is not a real fun prospect.

"But as I said, I am confident in our guys and their ability to execute."