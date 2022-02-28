ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Doctors' worst fears about the Texas abortion law are coming true

By Sarah McCammon
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

It's been 6 months since Texas passed a law banning most abortions. Doctors and patients are feeling frustration and disbelief as they navigate in the new legal...

www.ctpublic.org

