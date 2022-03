FLINT – The end result isn’t what Matt Krusniak was hoping for but the Fenton-Linden hockey coach likes the direction in which his program is heading. Since merging in 2013, Fenton-Linden had never won a postseason game before last season and this year they made it to the Division 2 regional championship round for the first time before losing 7-0 Wednesday to perennial powerhouse Hartland at the Dort Financial Center.

FENTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO