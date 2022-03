I just got a rice cooker, and I won’t shut up about it. In the evenings, I set it to steam rice as I finish work, and in the mornings, I fill it with steel-cut oats to cook as I get ready. I’ll add frozen berries just before I take my dog, Rudy, around the block, leaving them to warm gently in the residual heat. And, sometimes, I eat straight out of it. (I know.) What it provides is ease and comfort, something steady, warming and reliable during unsettling days.

