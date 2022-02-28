Mills asks state liquor stores and restaurants to remove Russian-made spirits

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf is seeking to remove Russian products from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. The governor sent a letter to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today, citing the “unprovoked attack by Russia” for his recommendation. “I urge you to remove Russian-sourced products from stores and cease selling them as quickly as possible as a small show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state,” Wolf wrote to the PLCB on Sunday. The PLCB has reportedly been investigating products that may be sourced from Russia throughout the state as Russia continues its attacks against Ukraine for a fourth consecutive day. Other lawmakers and businesses in Pennsylvania have also been calling for an end to the selling of Russian-made alcohol, and multiple demonstrations in support of Ukraine have sprung up locally and internationally. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO