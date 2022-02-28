ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Mills asks state liquor stores and restaurants to remove Russian-made spirits

By Maine Public
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Janet Mills today said that Maine is standing with the people of Ukraine as Russia invades the country, and she asked state liquor stores and restaurants...

www.ctpublic.org

Related
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Pittsburgh

Gov. Wolf Asks Liquor Control Board To Take Away Russian Products From Pa. Fine Wine And Good Spirits Stores

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf is seeking to remove Russian products from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. The governor sent a letter to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today, citing the “unprovoked attack by Russia” for his recommendation. “I urge you to remove Russian-sourced products from stores and cease selling them as quickly as possible as a small show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine, and an expression of our collective revulsion with the unprovoked actions of the Russian state,” Wolf wrote to the PLCB on Sunday. The PLCB has reportedly been investigating products that may be sourced from Russia throughout the state as Russia continues its attacks against Ukraine for a fourth consecutive day. Other lawmakers and businesses in Pennsylvania have also been calling for an end to the selling of Russian-made alcohol, and multiple demonstrations in support of Ukraine have sprung up locally and internationally. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBKO

Liquor Barn removing Russian-made products in support of Ukraine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Liquor Barns are showing their support for Ukraine. In a Facebook post, Liquor Barn said all Russian-made products have been removed from stores and the company supports the people of Ukraine and their fight for freedom. We checked Monday night and saw Russian Standard vodka...
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Removes Russian-Made Products From Shelves

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has removed Russian-made products from the shelves of Fine Wine & Good Spirits store shelves. The move comes as a show of solidarity for the people of Ukraine after the county was invaded by Russian forces. “As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden. “Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.” The PLCB has said that while some producers give their vodka products Russian themes and marketing, the PLCB does carry only a few products that are actually sourced from Russia. Only two products are being removed from shelves as a result – Russian Standard and Ustianokchka 80-proof vodkas. About a half-dozen special order brands come from Russia. The PLCB will not restrict sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia.
HARRISBURG, PA
Connecticut Public

Supply and demand are making gas prices high. Would cutting the federal gas tax help?

Gasoline prices were already experiencing high inflation but when Russia launched an invasion into Ukraine last week, they surged again. On Monday, Senator Richard Blumenthal said he and nine of his Congressional colleagues are urging President Biden to use all the tools he has to lower gas prices in America. Speaking in Hartford, Blumenthal said that includes encouraging the president to release supply from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and pressuring oil companies to produce more fuel.
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Public

U.S. truckers are protesting vaccines, even as pandemic restrictions ease

A convoy of 18-wheelers is rolling across the U.S. heartland toward Washington, D.C., to protest vaccine mandates. The drivers say they're the red, white and blue version of the recent protests by Canadian truckers. And they've hit the road even as pandemic restrictions are easing across the United States. NPR's John Burnett caught up with them in northeastern Oklahoma.
PROTESTS
News 12

Stratford law firm collects medical supplies for Ukraine

A Connecticut law firm is collecting medical supplies for the people of Ukraine. Rosenberg, Whewell & Hite of Stratford are gathering donations for bandages, splints, topical antiseptics and other supplies. Organizers say the materials will be shipped to an organization that distributes relief supplies directly to Humanitarian Aide in Ukraine.
STRATFORD, CT
Connecticut Public

Maryam Khan elected as first Muslim member of CT House

Maryam Khan won a special election to the 5th House District of Windsor and Hartford on Tuesday, becoming the first Muslim elected to the Connecticut House of Representatives. Unofficial results showed Khan, a Democrat, winning nearly 75% of the votes in a three-way race over Republican Charles W. Jackson and petitioning candidate Lawrence O. Jaggon to succeed former Rep. Brandon McGee Jr., D-Hartford.
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Public

Massachusetts revises its sweeping mask mandates for schools

For months, the state of Massachusetts has had its sweeping mask mandates for schools, but this week it allowed communities to lift them. Not every school is ready for that just yet, but Eric Conti, superintendent of the Burlington Public Schools, is now seeing maskless faces in his schools for the first time in a long time. Superintendent, welcome to the show.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

